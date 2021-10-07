Earthquakes Kill 20, Injure More Than 200 in Pakistan | World

The death toll has reached 20, but Pakistani authorities fear the number will rise because more than 100 houses made of clay and clay collapsed. Therefore, it is estimated that hundreds are homeless. The victims were mostly women and children (at least six), said rescuers.

According to authorities, more than 200 people were injured after the earthquakes, including 40 in serious condition.

Family gathers outside their home after a massive earthquake in Quetta, Pakistan

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors seismic activity worldwide, the first earthquake had magnitude 5.7 and epicenter at a depth of 20 km — considered very close to ground level, which amplifies the phenomenon’s ability to wreak havoc.

Then, another tremor, with an epicenter in the same location, was registered with magnitude 4.6, but 10 km deep: that is, even closer to the ground and therefore even more capable of causing destruction.

These epicenters were very close to the city of Quetta, in the province of Balochistan. There, live about 1 million inhabitants, many of them in precarious constructions. In 1935, the same city was hit by a strong and devastating earthquake, which killed more than 30,000.

The hardest-hit area was the remote mountain town of Harnai, where a lack of paved roads, electricity and mobile coverage make rescue difficult.

The earthquakes also caused blackouts that forced rescue workers to use flashlights to treat the wounded.

Earthquake in Pakistan – MAP