economic team is against a new extension, says newspaper

The government has been trying to approve the Auxílio Brasil (the new Bolsa Família), but it has encountered impasses in the budget.

In November, the end of Emergency Aid with the 7th installment is expected. However, many believe that an extension would be the best way to avoid leaving Brazilians in a situation of social vulnerability. But, according to news published by O Globo columnist Míriam Leitão, there is a resistance by the economic team, which is led by Minister Paulo Guedes.

The government has been trying to get Brazil Aid approved, but it has found budget impasses. To fund the program, two alternatives were raised: Income Tax Reform and the PEC of Precatório. The problem is that the Income Tax Reform is still slow in the Senate and the PEC dos Precatórios had a request to be examined by the Committee on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship (CCJ).

Without many options, the government is afraid of an impasse with the Fiscal Responsibility Law and, therefore, having problems on the eve of the election year. In order for everything to go on track and for the government to be able to launch the program with an estimated budget, it will be necessary that by the end of October the text of the IR reform is voted on and approved.

However, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, has already said that he needs time for analysis and does not believe it will be voted on this month. What happens, above all, is that the law requires a glimpse of an expected budget to launch aid or any other program.