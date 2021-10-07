Edmundo clarifies rivalry and controversies with Romário: ‘If he doesn’t talk to me, I won’t talk either’

Before companions on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro, Edmundo and Romario, probably, would no longer be the duo of the ‘bad boys’ in a footvolley match. At least, that’s what the commentator transpired in an interview with the podcast ‘Inteligência Ltda’. In the program, Edmundo spoke openly about the troubled relationship with Baixinho, and revealed backstage that intensified the rivalry between the attackers.

– I was a good friend of his, but Romário is very vain and self-centered. At a time back there, he was really nice to me. But getting to the front, we became competitors. Everything, women, artillery, title, vacancy in the national team… We started to have conflicts. If I get to the beach, if he doesn’t talk to me, I won’t talk either – Edmundo began.

The former player ranked Romario as ‘egocentric’ and, therefore, does not believe that the pair can renew the friendship.

– I prefer to be with mine, with whom I can live in communion. Self-centeredness gets in the way. This was hurting me and pushing me away. Everything revolves around him and that for me is not possible. I don’t like to talk bad about the guy. He doesn’t mess with me, and I don’t mess with him either – completed in the podcast ‘Inteligência Ltda’.

+ Gratitude and controversies: Edmundo recalls rivalry with Romário for ‘vacancy in the national team and women’

Finally, Edmundo reveals the backstage of the time they worked together in Vasco. The relationship between the two was further strained after vying for the captain’s armband after the 2000 FIFA Club World Cup.

– The directors told me that they were going to hire Romario only for the World Cup, as it was a title the club really wanted to win. As I missed the penalty in the final, I was the first to go on vacation and when I came back he was still there. Afterwards, his name was selected to be the captain, which was my rank. That was not what had been agreed and I refused to play – Edmundo concluded.