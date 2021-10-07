Elderly person receives an account of R$ 2.6 million after spending 190 days in hospital

The family of businessman Carlos Massatoshi Higa, 72, is torn between relief and apprehension. Last Monday (4), the elderly person was discharged from the São Camilo hospital, in São Paulo, where he was hospitalized for 190 days — 100 of them intubated in an ICU — due to complications from covid-19. But when he left the unit, he discovered that he owed R$ 2.6 million for care, medicines and daily rates.

“We want to pay the debt. Anyone who goes through a situation like this, knows that the life of a loved one is worth much more than the money used to save it,” said the elderly’s daughter, Juliana Higa, 37, who works as a teacher in the municipal education system in the capital.

Due to the debt, the elderly will have to sell the newsstand they have maintained for 21 years on Avenida Parada Pinto, in Vila Nova Cachoeirinha, in the North Zone of the capital.

His daughter, Juliana Higa, says that, due to his age and the consequences left by the disease, he will no longer be able to work. “We still don’t know the amount we will get for the point. But it will already be an amount that we can use to pay off the debt a little.” They also created an online kitty, asking for help from people who sympathize with the story.

In sales advertisements published on the internet, a newsstand in the city of São Paulo can be worth between R$15,000 and R$250,000, depending on location, space size and structure.

Wanted by UOL, Hospital São Camilo informed that it offers private services in a transparent manner and with costs compatible with the market (see manifestation below).

Carlos lives with his wife, mieko, 66 years old, in the Zone North from Sao Paulo. He was excited in March when he learned that covid-19 vaccination was reaching his age group. On the 19th, confident, he took the first dose. What he didn’t know was that he had probably been infected with the virus days before. Two days after the application of the immunizing agent, he started to feel sick.

“We know it’s not the vaccine’s fault,” says the daughter, who is a microbiologist graduated from Unicamp and a doctoral student in Biotechnology at USP. She was the one who accompanied her father from the first day he needed care.

“We are sure that if he had taken the dose of the vaccine before, he would not have gotten sick. Either he already had the virus incubated when he was vaccinated and we didn’t know, or he got infected soon after. How is a virus that behaves in different ways. unexpected, it is difficult to be sure”.

Carlos sought out a doctor friend for advice. The specialist examined him and, as he still had mild symptoms, advised him to stay at home, noting if the symptoms would progress. In this case, the recommendation was to seek a hospital immediately.

Carlos Massatoshi Higa was hospitalized for 190 days and, upon leaving the hospital, he discovered a million dollar debt Image: Personal Archive

Within three days, he had lost his sense of smell and a persistent high fever would not go down with the antipyretics. It was the alert the family needed to get to the hospital.

“We panicked,” says Juliana, remembering that her mother is a caregiver for her grandmother, who is 91 years old. They had been isolated since the beginning of the pandemic and, for this reason, the family did not allow her to accompany her husband during his hospital stay.

“So I took the lead. My parents don’t have health insurance, but they saved a little money every month for emergencies like this. In March, the SUS Cross system informed us about capacity and waiting list for hospitalizations. And we couldn’t take the risk “.

The solution, explains Juliana, was to take Carlos to a private hospital. The chosen one was São Camilo, in Santana, which is close to the parents’ house. The cash reserve, she believed, would be enough to fund this emergency. But that’s not what happened.

Initially admitted to a ward to care for patients with covid-19, the symptoms got worse. Carlos was then taken to the ICU. Three days later, he needed to be intubated.

In the more than 100 days he spent in the ICU, he still had to undergo an emergency tracheostomy, with direct connection of the mechanical ventilation tube to the trachea. Seeing her father in that situation distressed Juliana who, despite all the knowledge she had about microorganisms, could not help her father to heal.

“It was a feeling of impotence, of frustration. He had infections, suffered two seizures, even had a stroke. I knew a lot about pathogens, my doctorate is based on the study of infections, of the causative organisms. So I tried to collaborate by providing some information scientific information to physicians”.

Costs just increased

As the complications caused by the disease increased, so did the costs of hospital care. The family started to be informed, at the same time, of the progression of the disease and the increase in hospital costs.

When the merchant was discharged from the ICU, with negative results for covid-19, the hospital tried to transfer him to a public unit. The family paid for a mobile ICU for the transfer, however, when they arrived at the place, they were informed that he would be taken to an infirmary with patients still affected by the disease.

“We were afraid of reinfection. They informed São Camilo that he would stay in a common ward, not for covid patients. As a result, we had to call the mobile ICU again and return to São Camilo. With that, the costs only increased”.

Dismayed by Carlos’ situation, the hospital staff suggested that he be taken to a group unit in Granja Viana, which specializes in patient rehabilitation. And whose per diems would cost far less than half what the family was paying.

As the merchant had lost his fine motor skills, had difficulty holding objects and also moving his legs, in addition to needing speech therapy, due to the long period of intubation, the family agreed.

Carlos was transferred on August 30 and remained there until Monday, when he was released to go home. The costs of staying in the rehabilitation unit have already been paid. The features came from an online kit created by Juliana in April. Now the R$ 2.6 million debt with the hospital’s headquarters remains.

“Now we need to gather as much money as we can, that’s why we count on the collaboration of people with our cow,” stated Juliana, informing that, so far, the online campaign has raised R$ 100,000 to help the merchant.

Wanted by UOL, Hospital São Camilo pointed out that prolonged hospitalizations can occur in covid-19 patients, increasing costs.

“The involvement by Covid-19, however, can imply long-term hospitalizations, with notoriously high values”, explains the institution, through a note. “In the case in question, the information was constantly updated to the family. The institution reinforces its mission of caring for and valuing life, prioritizing the excellence of the services provided.”