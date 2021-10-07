Elderly person who had Covid and was hospitalized for 191 days wants to sell a stand to help pay a debt of R$ 2.6 million with a hospital | São Paulo

“He wants to sell. He said he wants to rest… He’s been working straight for 21 years. He thinks he won’t be able to take the bank anymore and also to raise some more money to pay the debt,” he told the g1 the daughter of Seu Carlos, Juliana Higa, who is a teacher at the municipal school.

Mr. Carlos da Banca, as he is known, is very dear to the surrounding community. According to the daughter, he got sick while working on March 27 this year and was rescued by street vendors in the vicinity. Diagnosed with Covid-19, he was hospitalized that day and was only discharged last Monday (4). In addition, the cow that Juliana raised to raise funds to pay off the debt had the support of her father’s friends that the daughter didn’t even know.

“We received donations from people I don’t even know, but who wrote to me saying they knew him from the newsstand. There’s a very famous medical clinic in front of the newsstand, so he knew a lot of people who used to go there,” she says.

Despite being known locally, this was not reflected in sales at Seu Carlos’ stand, according to his daughter.

“I honestly can’t tell you how much he took with the bank, if there’s one thing he never passed on to me it’s how much he received. I know that the bank was already making a smaller profit [nos últimos anos] because of all this movement of internet and social networks, so the amount of newspaper sales decreased a lot. There were days when he told me he had earned R$50”, he says.

Until 2:40 pm this Thursday, the cow that Juliana raised to try to pay the debt had raised R$ 100.232.00. The value has almost doubled since Mr. Carlos’ story was published in g1, but it is still far from what is needed to pay off the debt, and the family says they do not know what they are going to do to pay the bill.

“We are using this money to pay for the last hospitalization and to pay for various post-hospitalization costs. We have no more conditions. But it is a life and life is priceless”, he says.

According to Juliana, there were no vacancies in public hospitals when the father needed to be hospitalized.

“I know I owe it, I’m worried, I can even say desperate. I confess that I still don’t know how I’m going to pay. The important thing is that he is here. I really thought he wasn’t going to be with us. I saw my father go into a coma. The doctors gave up and it wasn’t just once or twice. It was a surreal fight. There is no way to describe it”, he said, in a conversation with the g1.

Carlos Massatoshi Higa poses with a team from Hospital São Camilo, in the North Zone, where he was hospitalized for 191 days due to Covid-19

The family’s savings have already been used up and, despite having been discharged, Carlos’ sequels still inspire care – he now has limitations in speech and movement.

He needs, for example, speech therapy to recover speech, which was compromised after so long with tracheostomy, a surgical procedure performed in the region of the trachea, in the neck, in order to facilitate the arrival of air into the lungs.

In addition, he needs physical therapy to regain leg movement, in addition to having lost fine motor coordination, which prevents him from performing activities such as writing. To avoid further increasing the debt, the family tries to provide assistance in the public network.

“We are not refusing to pay, if we had [o dinheiro], we would have paid, but this amount is surreal for any middle class family. I am a teacher, my father owned a newsstand. We have no conditions”

The idea of ​​trying for a place in the Unified Health System (SUS), by the way, did not come just now. According to Juliana, there were no vacancies in public hospitals when her father became ill, in March of this year.

“My father was hospitalized on March 27th. It was right at the time when there was a boom of admissions because of the Manaus bypass and there was no vacancy in a public hospital. There was even a lack of medication for intubation. In desperation, we went straight to the private one, but I knew there was no vacancy at the Vila Penteado General Hospital”, he says.

“We understand that under the circumstances there was no vacancy, it was public and notorious that there were no vacancies. My father is alive because he is strong, but also because he had the necessary help in the hospital. He had a doctor who accompanied him, ventilator, medication”, he concludes .

There were more than 100 days with mechanical ventilation and tracheostomy and Mr. Carlos had several hospital infections.

“The doctors gave up on several times, they said that the case was complicated and that it was to prepare the family. He still had to undergo constant hemodialysis with a device called a prism, and the rent is very expensive”, she says.

Seu Carlos had just taken the first dose of the CoronaVac vaccine when he was diagnosed with Covid. But his picture got complicated, and the debt turned into a snowball.

“He spent four months in the ICU and, when he went back to his room, he had two seizures and a stroke and had to go back to the ICU. He left again a few days later, had another complication and had to come back and then it was another week in the ICU”, recalls Juliana.

After the third discharge from the ICU, the family decided to ask for the father’s transfer to a public hospital, according to Juliana.

“We got a place at Hospital do Mandaqui. I took him there and the place was for ICU Covid and he no longer had Covid, but he had to treat the complications that this disease had left. The doctor who attended us told me that if I were his father, he wouldn’t leave it there. The risk was for him to get Covid again! On the same day, we returned to Hospital São Camilo. In this coming and going, he added up this amount”, he says.

After Carlos became more stable, the doctors suggested that he be transferred to a backup institution, also at Hospital São Camilo, but in Granja Viana, in the South Zone. the daily rate at the institution would be much more affordable, in addition to being more adequate for the treatment. Juliana tells that the family had some money saved, but she didn’t expect the hospitalization to last so long and that the debt would be so high.

“My parents saved money all their lives, they stopped paying the health insurance, but they saved the money they would pay for it. What we didn’t think was that the hospitalization would last that long”, he says.

In a statement, Hospital São Camilo said that long-term hospitalizations can imply in notoriously high values, but that the family was constantly updated:

“The São Camilo Hospital Network in São Paulo offers private services in a transparent manner and with costs compatible with the market. The involvement by Covid-19, however, can imply long-term hospitalizations, with notoriously high values. question, the information was constantly updated to the family. The institution reinforces its mission of caring for and valuing life, prioritizing the excellence of the services provided, and remains available for any clarification.”