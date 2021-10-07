Eliminated in ‘The Masked Singer BR’, Mart’nália comments on choice of repertoire

Mart’nália, the Jacaré from ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’, said goodbye to the program after losing the battle to Unicorn

Mart’nalia (56) was the eighth eliminated from the program The Masked Singer Brazil, from TV Globo.

This last Tuesday, the 5th, the public discovered the famous figure that was under the Alligator costume, after the character lost the battle to Unicorn.

Throughout the program, Jacaré won over the judges and the public at home with its choices of repertoire and with its excellent resourcefulness on stage. For the program, Mart’nália confessed that she chose to sing songs “that were not close to my repertoire as a singer”, so that it would be more difficult to be recognized.

“I wanted to sing things that were not close to my repertoire as a singer, to make it difficult because the game was to appear masked to the audience. So, we were thinking about songs for us to have fun on stage. The only one that had more to do with me was when I sang Michael Jackson. I also wanted to pay tribute to Ney Matogrosso”, revealed the artist in an interview with Globo.

Mart’nália also evaluated her participation in the program. “It was really cool! A very special invitation that allowed me to bring fun to people in this difficult time. It was a gift to me.”, she assured, who complimented her fantasy. “The costumes are wonderful! All the costumes are beautiful and in mine they were perfect, and I returned this gift incorporating Jacaré. It was a very good experience. I felt almost on the boulevard, like a master of ceremonies.”

During the performances, the judges kicked out the names of other artists and the singer confessed that she was surprised. “It was really funny to see them kicking names other than mine. They surprised me with names like Fafá de Belém, Fafy Siqueira… So many cool talents, I thought it was really fun”, she confessed, who gave backstage details. “Backstage was more relaxed for me, I’m not much of a talker. Everyone was disguised with a hood, mask and gloves. It was really cool.”, completed.

Out of the final, Mart’nália reveals a meeting with Sterbitch

After being unmasked at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil, Mart’nália told that she met with Edward Sterbitch (34), one of the program’s judges, at an airport. On stage of the attraction, the comedian revealed that he suspected that the singer was one of the participants. “I got a ‘shit'”, joked Mart’nália, who told the comedian that he was traveling for work.





