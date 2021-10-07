Emergency Aid increased number of Brazilian bankers, but loss of income reduced account movement | Economy

However, according to experts heard by g1, with the loss of income of the population in this crisis, the numbers do not represent a real advance in financial inclusion.

According to a survey carried out in January by the Locomotiva Institute, 11% of bank employees did not use their account in December 2020, representing a total of 17.7 million of Brazilians.

In October 2019, before the pandemic, data from the previous six months indicated that an average of 7.5 million of bank account holders who did not move the account each month.

The economic context justifies part of this increase. The IDados consultancy, based on the indicators of the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD), points out that the worker’s income is the lowest since 2017.

In addition, the Ibre/FGV estimates that GDP per capita will grow 4.1% in 2021. As a result, Brazilians should end the year still 0.9% poorer compared to 2019 and 7.5% below the maximum history of 2013.

According to Renato Meirelles, president of Instituto Locomotiva, if the bank does not offer enough facilities to customers to encourage them to use the account, they may prefer not to use it or simply withdraw all the money to obtain benefits with cash, especially during periods of crisis.

“People confuse banking with having a place to withdraw or deposit. Banking has to be providing people with a range of financial services that can make a difference in their lives,” stated Meirelles.

Marcelo Neri, director of FGV Social, says that Brazil’s financial system is more consumer-oriented and is “relatively unequal”, as it excludes those who cannot prove income and accumulate debt. This scenario, however, has changed, he ponders.

“Bolsa Família created mechanisms for the distribution of income in Brazil. Last year, Caixa’s Digital Poupança [criada para os brasileiros receberem o Auxílio Emergencial] it was also a push for people to keep savings,” he said.

In the economist’s opinion, with the greatest competition in the market on account of fintechs, new services should be launched and rates reduced — mainly in the credit segment. The risk, he warns, is that defaults will continue to rise.

“To advance [em maturidade financeira], the population needs the stability of the country and the government itself. 41% of Brazilians receive money from relatives and friends in urgent cases. We live in a pre-capitalist way of dealing with the emergency”, he analyzed.

According to Banco24Horas, Emergency Aid was a strong ally of the country’s banking system and, consequently, of the company itself. With the need for users to extract the social benefit, the company had to reinforce its presence in suburbs and regions far from the metropolises.

According to Luiz Stefani, self-service director at TecBan, owner of Banco24Horas, 54% of the company’s units are in the Southeast, 21% in the Northeast, 7% in the North, 10% in the South and 8% in the Midwest. Currently, there are 24 thousand ATMs of the brand in the country.

About the economic crisis faced by the country and the 11% of Brazilians who have not operated their bank account for a month, Stefani guarantees that the withdrawal operations keep the company positive.