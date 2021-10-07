England removes Brazil from the ‘red list’ and vaccinated travelers will not need to comply with quarantine | World

England announced this Thursday (7) the removal of Brazil from the “red list” for Covid-19 and vaccinated travelers will not need to comply with the mandatory quarantine in hotels from Monday (11).

According to a statement from the English government, travelers from Brazil and 46 other countries – who are fully vaccinated – will only need to present a negative test for the disease, in addition to proof of vaccination.

The decision, however, says that travelers who are not fully vaccinated will still have to comply with a ten-day isolation, but will no longer be required to comply with this quarantine in one of the hotels linked to the government.

The government report also said that those vaccinated in Brazil will be recognized as any British individual vaccinated within the kingdom, as long as they have been vaccinated at least two weeks ago with the following immunizers:

Oxford/AstraZeneca

Pfizer/BioNTech

Modern

Janssen

The list of vaccines approved by the British government for international travelers does not mention that of Sinovac (known in Brazil as Coronavac).

g1 got in touch with the UK embassy in Brazil and asked if the immunizing agent will be considered valid for travel, but until the last update of this article, there was no response.

The decision, however, applies only to England. Other countries that make up the United Kingdom have autonomy to decide about their visitors. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland keep Brazil on their “red list”.

With the removal of Brazil from the “red list”, England reopens its territory to common travelers. Before, only British citizens, or resident foreigners, could pass – with restrictions.

All travelers over the age of 11 are still required to take a Covid-19 test within 72 hours prior to boarding.

It is no longer mandatory to book one of the hotels authorized by the British government to stay in quarantine for ten days.

However, it will still be necessary to fill out the “Passenger Locator” form to accompany the traveler in case of infection.

How to prove vaccination?

Those who were vaccinated in Brazil will be able to prove their vaccination with the national certificate issued by the Ministry of Health in English as well as in Spanish. The following information must appear clearly:

traveler’s first and last name

birth date

brand and manufacturer of the vaccine

date of vaccination of each dose

country or territory where the vaccine was applied