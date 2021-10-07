Erasmus speaks of the end of his marriage to Pugliesi and betrayal

Erasmo Viana, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and ex-husband of influencer Gabriela Pugliesi, spoke with Tiago Piquilo — who is in the country alongside Dayane, Rico and Erika — recalling his speech on yesterday’s live program, when he talked about machismo.

In the chat, the businessman commented on the end of his marriage to Pugliesi, and told his fellow inmate an explanation from a plastic surgeon about the reasons why men betray more than women, a professional with whom he talked during the recording of a podcast.

I had separated and a lot of people kept asking what had happened, people are curious because it was a very fuck* marriage, we got along very well, it was very exposed and ended up nobody knowing what really happened. I also don’t think anyone needs to be 100% exposed, I just really apologized for my mistake, which I made, and I don’t even want to talk too much about it either. All this to say that, because we were dealing with the sacred feminine business, and we wanted to kind of justify, explain why men cheat more than women.

He gave a caveman explanation that man, physiologically speaking, has something different from woman in the sense of procreating. The guy goes out dating all the women to want to procreate, to make a child. The man has something physiological that has a greater need to procreate, which consequently would be to have sex, to have different experiences. Erasmus Viana

“He exemplified this for me with studies, not justifying it, because there are a lot of values ​​too, then you enter another sphere. I don’t want to justify, saying that it’s OK for the guy to cheat. But there is a physiological explanation in this regard. The man , since ancient times, he has been looking to procreate, whatever hole the guy would get into,” continued the businessman.

“I found it very interesting, it doesn’t justify any betrayal, but we understand our behavior better, that men have a greater need to meet different women”, pointed out Erasmo.

The pawn also said that, for the same reason, men would be able to relate to call girls and not fall in love. “Women are different, if the woman goes out to have sex with the guy, it’s much easier for her to fall in love with the guy than the man. The man can have this coolness, let’s say,” he said.

“Wouldn’t that be a cultural thing, maybe, that back there was like that and this is happening?”, asked Tiago. “That’s what I’m telling you, it’s not a justification, it’s like a behavioral explanation,” replied Erasmus, who concluded:

Indeed, society brings values ​​to us, to men, especially. Family, a lot of things don’t justify the guy having sex with a call girl, these things, but it’s something very normal in society, it happens a lot. Unfortunately, marriages end, beautiful stories. These are things that you don’t have Science to explain, to justify it, nothing justifies the guy to cheat. He wanted to exemplify me behaviorally. Erasmus Viana