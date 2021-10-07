Erika tries on dresses for the countryside and leaves Arcrebiano ‘out of breath’ · TV News

Erika Schneider began trying on dresses to wear on the farm this Thursday (7) at A Fazenda 13 and aroused attention. Faustão’s ex-ballerina changed her clothes several times in her bedroom and told Arcrebiano de Araújo to cover his face, since he wasn’t wearing a bra. “I’m running out of air,” he joked.

Valentina Francavilla helped Erika change and gave her opinions. The ex-BBB, who was also throbbing in the blonde’s looks, answered the request not to look, but asked every second if he could already spy. When the ballerina took off her clothes, the camera cut to Bil.

The dancer was torn between a black dress and a diamond. “With shine, this one was good,” said the former No Limite. Erika then began to parade around the room with the garment to see how it looked. “What is this? No need to parade, no,” said the model.

“Let her be amazed, if she thinks she is beautiful. Are you jealous?” provoked Aline Mineiro. “I am,” he replied. “Take your hand and take over,” joked the dancer. “Give your hand here,” asked the capixaba. Erika went to his bed, took his hand and was pulled onto the bed by him.

“I love these little fights and this love,” zowed the Italian, while Bil gave a kiss on the face of the dancer, who hugged him. “Go with this [vestido] silver,” advised the model. “Let me just show it to Rico [Melquiades]”she said, leaving the room.

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that has a 24-hour rural reality broadcast, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 15.90 a month. Contrary to what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay R$ 15.90 per month. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

