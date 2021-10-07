Full.News – 14:36 ​​| updated on 10/06/2021 15:23



Globo records a loss of R$114 million in the first half of this year Photo: Reproduction

In recent months, Globo has been making efforts to “cut costs”, either by reducing salaries or ending contracts with some of its “stars”. Despite this, the effort was not enough to prevent the company from losing out in the first half of this year.

According to columnist Guilherme Ravache, from Uol portal, Globo recorded a loss of R$ 144 million in the first six months of this year, a result worse than in the same period in 2020, when the “loss” was R$ 51 million .

A report released by the company in early September pointed out that Globo recorded, in the first half of 2021, a “reduction of R$ 281 million in personnel as a result of continuous cost-cutting initiatives, explained mainly by the decrease in the number of employees due to corporate restructuring since 2019 and lower casting cost”.

In the same document, Globo stated that it recorded an “increase of 48 million in personal expenses, mainly explained by indemnities and also by annual salary adjustments of the labor union in collective labor agreements”.

In addition, as the company pointed out, “costs and expenses were 36% higher than in the first half of 2020, impacted by the return of live sporting events and the amortization of sports rights of BRL 503 million, due to the large rescheduling of games that affected all competitions of Brazilian football in the year 2021”.

Another point that weighed on the company’s finances was spending on recording programs and soap operas, which started to adopt security protocols against Covid-19.

Read too1 Globo is punished for linking Bia Kicis’ advisor to the Ku Klux Klan

two TV Globo decides to fire part of the “Se Joga” team

3 Casagrande links referee aggression to Bolsonaro’s election

4 Sabatina de Mendonça is scheduled to take place in the Senate

5 To the opposition, Lira proposes to change the ICMS calculation for fuels

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.