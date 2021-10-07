Even with Borussia’s astronomical offer, Haaland still wants to leave the club

The future of striker Erling Haaland must, in fact, be far from Borussia Dortmund and not even the proposal to double his salary, reaching around 15 million euros (BRL 95 million) per season seems to have been enough for the star to change of idea.

According to the newspaper ‘As’, Haaland is determined to transfer at the end of the current season and Real Madrid is the team for which the Norwegian star wants to play from the middle of 2022.

The striker would like to have already transferred in the last transfer window, which ended in August, but Borussia Dortmund refused all offers they received for the star, even those that reached around 200 million euros (R$ 1.2 billion ).

For the next European summer transfer window, however, Haaland would have a “gentlemen’s agreement” with the Dortmund board to accept his transfer in case of a proposal that reaches an undisclosed minimum value stipulated by the club.

Erling Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund in early 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg. Since then, he has become the main player of the German team, adding an incredible 68 goals and 17 assists in just 67 games with the aurinegra shirt.