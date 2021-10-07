EVGA will give sales priority to those who have not yet purchased an RTX 30 GPU

And will put accounts that have already purchased RTX 30 cards at the end of the line

According to Jacob Freeman, Global Product Manager at EVGA, the company will prioritize purchases in your official store of accounts that haven’t purchased a GeForce RTX 30 series card yet. The statement came through a answer last monday (04) on the EVGA forums about the stock notification of constantly sold out models in the company’s online store.

Freeman clarifies in his post that “accounts that have NOT purchased 30 series EVGA cards will be prioritized“, is that all accounts that have already managed to purchase any EVGA GeForce RTX 3000 model will be placed at the end of the queue.

Give priority to the FTW3 ULTRA and XC3 ULTRA models, as these high-end models have more consistent stocks

the queue of notification for rectified products, however, will not be affected. for the change, as well as 30 series RMA Step-up program boards. In this program, buyers use the RMA to exchange their plates for superior models, requiring, in addition to payment, sending their current plate to complete the transaction.



Credits: EVGA

In addition, EVGA’s own online store also now brings an update on the queue system for products, stating that from October 11th, the system will only notify the oldest alert requests, with a limit of two models per account. EVGA also suggests that users who have not yet purchased their RTX 30 series boards give priority to the FTW3 ULTRA and XC3 ULTRA models, as these high-end models have more consistent stocks compared to the K|NGP|N, HYDRO COPPER and models. HYBRID.

Credits: EVGA

After receiving their stock notification the customer has 20 hours to complete the purchase, and to avoid bot purchases EVGA will use a purchase verification system via SMS.



The notification system will only revert to the non-account prioritization format when the entire current queue is covered, ensuring all users interested in EVGA boards can make their purchases without having to worry about competing with potential bots, money changers and miners accounts, as the limit is only two cards per house, even if these purchases are made from different accounts.

Via: WCcftech Source: EVGA