ex-striker reveals disagreement with Shorty

Former striker Edmundo revealed that he does not maintain friendship with his contemporary and former friend Romário due to Baixinho’s “egocentrism”.

In an interview with the Inteligência Ltda podcast, the former Band commentator also recalled the controversial episode involving Vasco’s captain’s armband. That’s because, in the early 2000s, Edmundo lost his position as leader of the team to Romário and made fun of him by calling him “prince”, being later rebuked by his attacker as a “fool”.

“Romário was a friend back there. He’s very vain, egocentric… I hope he doesn’t see it as a fault. I think everyone is vain, otherwise I wouldn’t cut their hair. I had a hair implant, so I’m also vain. [ele tem] a particular head. But he’s five years older than me, and at some point back there, he helped me a lot. It was really cool for me,” he began.

“It got there, when we started to compete in everything – women, titles, artillery, vacancy in the selection -. Then we started having conflicts. And when we started having conflicts… the guy talks what you want. In the history of the armband, I said the King wanted it, he said the cut was complete with the ‘fool’. I found out this week that the fool isn’t the worst. He’s the only one who tells the truth. an important figure, but I don’t give a shit about this story,” he continued.

Edmundo also told the podcast that such episodes ended up breaking the duo’s friendship. The former attacker even revealed that he does not want to have a relationship with Romário.

“That was hurting me, pushing me away. Today I get to the beach, if he talks, I talk, if he doesn’t talk, I don’t talk either. At events at his house, which was once my house, I don’t go anymore because the egocentrism gets in the way, it’s all revolving around him. That’s not possible for me, understand? I prefer to be with mine because we live in society. doesn’t mess with me and I don’t mess with him.”