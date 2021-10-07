Exoplanet where it rains iron is even stranger than previously thought

Considered a super hot Jupiter – a place where iron vaporizes, condenses on the night side and then falls from the sky like rain – the infernal exoplanet WASP-76b it may be even hotter than scientists imagined.

An international team, led by scientists from Cornell University (USA), University of Toronto (Canada) and Queen’s University Belfast (UK), reported the discovery of ionized calcium on the planet. This suggests an even higher atmospheric temperature than previously thought, or strong winds in the upper atmosphere.

The discovery was made in high-resolution spectra obtained with the Gemini North telescope near the summit of the Mauna Kea volcano in Hawaii. The results of the study were published in the magazine The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

small orbit

Hot Jupiters are so named for their high temperatures, due to their proximity to their stars. WASP-76b, discovered in 2016, is about 640 light-years from Earth. It sits very close to its type F star, which is slightly hotter than the Sun. The giant planet completes an orbit around it every 1.8 Earth days.

The survey results are the first of a multi-year project led by Cornell University, Exoplanets with Gemini Spectroscopy survey, or ExoGemS. The initiative explores the diversity of planetary atmospheres.

“As we remotely sense dozens of exoplanets, spanning a range of masses and temperatures, we will develop a more complete picture of the true diversity of alien worlds – from those hot enough to harbor iron rain to others with more moderate climates , of those heavier than Jupiter to others not much larger than Earth,” said Ray Jayawardhana, one of the study’s co-authors. Jayawardhana is dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Cornell University and professor of astronomy.

Learning about atmospheres

“It is remarkable that, with today’s telescopes and instruments, we can already learn a lot about the atmospheres – their constituents, physical properties, presence of clouds and even large-scale wind patterns – of planets orbiting stars for hundreds of years. light away,” added Jayawardhana.

The group spotted a rare trio of spectral lines in highly sensitive observations of the atmosphere of exoplanet WASP-76b. In addition to being published in Astrophysical Journal Letters, his work was presented on Oct. 5 at the annual meeting of the Division of Planetary Sciences of the American Astronomical Society.

“We are seeing a lot of calcium; it’s a really strong characteristic,” said first author Emily Deibert, a PhD student at the University of Toronto, whose advisor is Jayawardhana. “This spectral signature of ionized calcium could indicate that the exoplanet has very strong winds in the upper atmosphere,” she continued. “Or the atmospheric temperature on the exoplanet is much higher than we thought.”

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach