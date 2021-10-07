Expectation for Fred, boos and insults: Fluminense fans return to Maracanã with frustration | Rio de Janeiro

After 577 days, the wait is over. The Fluminense fan returned to support the club at the stadium for the first time since March 8, 2020, when he beat Resende 4-0. The return match, however, was with a disastrous script on Wednesday: the team succumbed against Fortaleza, they took 2-0 and lost the unbeaten record of seven games under the command of Marcão in the Brazilian Championship.

1 of 5 Fluminense fans went from partying to revolt in the stands of Maracanã — Photo: Andre Durão / ge Fluminense fans went from partying to revolt in the stands of Maracanã — Photo: Andre Durão / ge

The second day of antigen tests with promotional prices for members in Laranjeiras did not have a long line as on the first, but in compensation there was for the withdrawal of tickets in the afternoon. Those who left to go to the club and then straight to Maracanã had to wait more than an hour before getting the ticket and bracelet that gave access to the stadium. Because of this, there were fans who arrived late.

2 of 5 Queue to pick up tickets in Laranjeiras at night — Photo: Gabriel Amaral Queue to pick up tickets in Laranjeiras at night — Photo: Gabriel Amaral

Those who arrived around Maracanã preferred to stay outside, as the bars were open and working normally, different from what had been reported by the club. In addition, inside the stadium, beer was above R$ 10. Employees used loudspeakers to ask fans to enter early and avoid crowding, but it was in vain.

At the corner of Rua Isidro de Figueiredo and São Francisco Xavier, there was an agglomeration of tricolors, many of them without masks, who were partying and singing fans’ songs. Closer to the stadium, the Municipal Guard even made rounds and chased away street vendors, but they returned later, when the guards left, and continued selling.

Outside, expectations were high. The shirt most seen was the nine of the idol Fred, who would play his first game with the public since his return to Fluminense. There was even a fan who left his pregnant wife at home in the hope that the child would not be born on Wednesday, just to see the center forward. But the match frustrated all 3,231 fans present (3,187 paying players), who provided an income of R$99,632.50.

Fred was the most celebrated in the announcement of the big screen casting. The idol, who had not played with fans in favor of Maracanã for six years, heard even before the ball rolled the traditional cry of “Fred will catch you” echoing in the stands. But when the ball rolled, the enchantment with the team, which had been undefeated for seven games with Marcao in the Brazilian Championship, ended up like magic.

In the first half, the fans sang and tried to push the team, which in turn failed to break through the strong marking of Fortaleza. In the final step, patience is over. And it wasn’t even when he took the first goal. The reaction from the stands was with shouts of “let’s turn around, Nense”. But he has already started booing Danilo Barcelos, who conceded the corner of the goal and already has an old scolding from the fans.

After the second goal, again in a corner, the mood turned sour for good. In addition to the boos being extended to other players on the field (Lucca, Gabriel Teixeira…), there were also insults to President Mário Bittencourt. The president and other leaders, who were in one of the boxes, were identified by fans who were at Maracanã Mais and left the place under attack in the final minutes.

3 out of 5 Luiz Henrique was very well marked and couldn’t play — Photo: Andre Durão Luiz Henrique was very well marked and couldn’t play — Photo: Andre Durão

It was even left for businessman Eduardo Uram, who has some players in the squad: Egídio, Danilo Barcelos, Caio Paulista and Yago. Shouts of “Uram, go f…, Fluminense doesn’t need you” echoed in the stands during the additions. And after the final whistle, it was time for the shouts of “shame, shame, shameless team”. The only positive scream heard in the second half was that of “André”, who was one of the boys playing his first game with an audience. Besides him, Luiz Henrique was applauded.

4 out of 5 Fan found and cursed board members in the box — Photo: Thiago Lima Fan found and cursed board members in the box — Photo: Thiago Lima

Fred, who was the star of the night, still ran a serious risk of being sent off after leaving his hand on Ronald’s neck, who gave a hat to shirt 9 with the game already paralyzed. The center forward almost tore his opponent’s shirt to try to lift him off the ground. When the Maracanã fans left, there were reports of confusion among members of organized groups.

A Voz da Torcida – Gabriel Amaral: “Fluminense was dominated by Fortaleza”

The ge Fluminense podcast is available on the following platforms: