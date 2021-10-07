Fans criticize Virginia’s stance after meeting in Madrid: ‘unsympathetic’ | celebrities

reproduction Virginia during fan approach

On a family trip to Madrid, influencer Virginia Fonseca went through an uncomfortable moment this Tuesday (5). During the outing with the family, Virginia was approached by some fans, who, after the meeting, commented on the influencer’s stance, revealing that it was not worth it for Virginia’s dislike.

In the video posted on social networks, the fans appear going to the groupie Virginia, who at first seemed not to have heard the fans’ call, after that, the influencer responds and pays attention to the girls.

And those girls who arrived with the camera in Virginia’s face, making a big fuss and then came out saying she’s obnoxious, guys? She just lost her father, she’s still trying to get over everything, what do you want? pic.twitter.com/SRznL9zpNK — 🐜🌵 (@cayomez) October 6, 2021

In another video, the girls who met Virginia and Zé Felipe are following another fan who has not yet met the couple, during the recording, some of them reveal that Virginia was “unsympathetic” and that “the influencer was not worth finding.”

After the video went viral on the internet, youtuber Shawany, who approached Virginia, used her Instagram profile to comment more on what happened.

I received these videos about a fan who met Zé Felipe and Virgínia in Spain, where they are traveling.

And the fan says that the meeting in Virginia was not very good.

Others called it “unsympathetic” and “not worth it” Maybe Vih n was in a cool moment at that time 😕❤ pic.twitter.com/DFppmnG3dG — reasonsZF (@motivosZF) October 5, 2021

“It made up a lot for having met Zé Felipe, a love person, Virginia’s mother too. But Virginia, really, was not what I expected. I expected someone like her in Stories. I went with that expectation, even I praised her in the video. And I don’t know. I think she pretended she wasn’t listening, I don’t know. I asked for a picture, she was super dry all the time,” he reported.

After that, Virginia, without mentioning what had happened, revealed not to be well. “Disheartened, anxious, stressed. There are days when I’m like this and today I can’t hide it”, said she, who lost her father recently.

On social networks, internet users came out in defense of the influencer and accuse Shawany of having been invasive. Fans also asked for understanding for the influencer’s moment of mourning.