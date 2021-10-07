Fans of Santos party at CT to support the cast before the derby; watch videos | saints

In crisis and close to the relegation zone in the Brazilian Championship, Santos received the support of fans at the departure of CT Rei Pelé this Wednesday.

Several fans went to the training center to support the Santos delegation on their way to São Paulo, where the team faces the tricolor rival this Thursday, at 18:30 (GMT), in Morumbi. There was crowding and also people without masks, contrary to prevention recommendations in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Santos players got off the bus and went to the door of the CT Rei Pelé to applaud the fans outside the party.

1 of 2 Torcida do Santos celebrates at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Publicity / Santos FC Santos fans party at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Publicity / Santos FC

Santos is 16th in the ranking of the Brazilian Championship, with 24 points, but could go to the relegation zone if Grêmio, who has 22, beat Cuiabá this Wednesday.

Because of the critical moment, the fans created a campaign, embraced by the club itself, on social networks. Santos fans launched the hashtag #ReageSantos, to support the team in the fight against relegation.