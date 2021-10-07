Farm 13: Tati Quebra Barraco has a falling out with Rico

Tati Quebra Barraco has a falling out with Rico. Photo: Play/Play Plus

At dawn this Thursday, October 7th, Tati Quebra Barraco had a falling out with the current farmer of the house, Rico Melquiades. That’s because the influencer arrived announcing the victory and putting the rivals against the walls. So, the funkeira didn’t like anything that could happen in her near future. After all, one of the possibilities is to take care of the cows, horses and other large animals in the house.

Soon after Adriane Galisteu made the victory of Alagoas official, he stated that he would find a way to reorganize the activities. In this way, he would solve some of the injustices he saw. Furthermore, he also said that he would manage the house like “a real farmer”.

“I’m going to put that house in order. There are people who are on a summer camp here with friends. I’ll show you how a farmer really works!”, he bet.

Rico’s arrival at the house did not change his speech. Throughout the evening, he announced that everyone would have some role in the program and would have to work throughout the week. The message reached all his rivals, but Tati Quebra Barraco did not remain silent.

“I do everything, just don’t do the horn cow. If they put me to a cow, I’ll take direct punishment. I’m already warning you that I won’t do it. Simple as that, right?”, protested the singer. There was no response from the ex-On Vacation with the Ex.

The conversations continued to unfold. In a chat with Erasmo and Valentina Francavilla, the funkeira made it clear that taking care of animals does not lead anyone to the final.

FAKE NEWS

Tati even tried to convince Erasmo about the position of Jojo Todynho in the last edition of the program. Anyway, the carioca gave an answer that seemed convincing, but it wasn’t true at all. The interpreter said the voice of “What shot was that?” never took care of any animal inside the house – which is not true.

“Not. She just stayed in the kitchen. It didn’t do anything,” said Tati. “Didn’t you do anything?” asked Erasmus. “But she was the only one who cooked, right,” replied Tati. “Did nothing, no. She cooked a lot”, he added.

Still, it needs to be made clear that Jojo even became a meme right after she moved to the Estate. That’s because the singer talked to the animals without a nervy, played with the animals and generated a lot of fun on the web. An icon that deserved the value it took home.

FARMER’S TEST

One of the most controversial figures in A Fazenda 13, Rico won the Farmer’s Test this Wednesday, October 6th. He, Erika and Dayane competed for the hat. In fact, the Alagoas gave a rout on his rivals in the competition. Thus, the two join Tiago in the Roça of the week.

“I’m going to put that house in order. There are people who are on a summer camp here with friends. I’ll show you how a farmer really works!”, bet Rico when analyzing his reign.

Despite losing the race, both Day and Erika did not hide their emotion for their friend escaping from the field during the week. And no wonder, because Rico has become one of the strongest personalities in the game, putting together several fights with several colleagues in the game.

Record TV invested in a game of Discord model for the Farmer’s Test this Wednesday night, October 6th. Dayane Mello, Erika Schneider and Rico Melquiades competed for this week’s hat. They needed to define their colleagues with some adjectives such as ‘the blueprint’ of the edition, among others. Whoever hit the most points, compared to the indications of the other pawns, won.

At first, they needed to define who the House Plan was. Rico bet on Tiago, Erika voted on Marina and Day on Dynho. In this round, Rico got the better of him, as most of his teammates agreed with him. By the way, Tiago got nine votes for the edition plan.

After that, they had to decide who was the boss of the game. “Everyone wants to rule, but I’m going to choose Bil”, explained Rico. Day decided that Mc Gui would be the boss and Erika took the name of Gui Araújo. “He’s the boss of this week, right?”, asked Adriane after seeing the ballerina’s option. Again, Rico made a stitch.

The third question in the Test for the Roceiros asked which pawn showed to be one thing, but it is another. Erika, the first to play, bet on Erasmus. After that, Rico bet on Victor and, finally, Dayane called the name Bil Araújo. Once again, Alagoas won the competition. Thus, it was a 3-0 from the influencer, who got the hat.

