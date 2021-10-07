Father saw Monique for the 1st time since funeral, says lawyer

Attorney Samya Brilhante Lima, who represents Leniel Borel, father of 4-year-old Henry Borel, said yesterday was the first time he had seen his ex-wife, Monique Medeiros, since the boy’s funeral, who died on March 8 , in Rio de Janeiro. The boy’s mother and stepfather, former councilor Jairo Souza Santos Junior, known as Dr. Jairinho, are blamed for the crime and are being tried in the case.

In an interview with UOL News today, Samya said they want “justice” and find out the “truth” about what happened the night Henry Borel was killed in the apartment where he lived with his mother and stepfather in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio. couple is responsible for the crime of triple qualified murder.

According to the lawyer, yesterday, when the first day of the trial took place, it was quite “exhausting” and “delicate” for Leniel, who needed to “relive every moment of terror” her son was subjected to, in addition to being “distressed” by come across Monique for the first time since the child’s funeral.

“Yesterday for him was a delicate day, it left him anguished to face Monique for the first time after Henry’s funeral,” he declared. The lawyer points out that, “since then [Leniel] he got no spontaneous response from the defendants and had to relive in full every moment of terror he discovered his son had been subjected to, but he did his duty.”

Samya emphasizes that Leniel wanted to actively participate in the entire process and was qualified to act as an assistant prosecutor. “He didn’t feel comfortable following [o caso] only externally” and this “was the first challenging step for him, because he knew he would have direct contact with the witnesses and all the dialogues”, completed Brilhante Lima.

The first session held yesterday was “very productive” and allowed the clarification of “many points”, the lawyer told the UOL News. The second session of the trial is expected to take place only in December, when new witnesses will be called to testify.

First day was marked by crying and arguments

The first day of the trial of the boy Henry Borel’s death was marked by cries from both the child’s father, Leniel Borel, and the mother, Monique Medeiros.

During his testimony, Leniel moved those present at the session by recounting the last moments he lived with the boy and telling that, a few days before his death, when he put his son to sleep, he heard the child sing a Catholic song. There, he sang a few lines of the song and cried at the same time as Monique.

Leniel Borel also said at the hearing that he has been under covert threats since his son’s death in March. He attributed the intimidation to former councilor Dr. Jairinho. The defendant’s defense did not comment on the accusation.

One of the main witnesses in the case, Henry’s nanny, Thayna de Oliveira Ferreira, asked for Monique to be removed from the hearing during her testimony, because, according to the deponent, the boy’s mother would have manipulated her, in addition to feeling threatened by the presence of Monique.

At another time, there was a clash between Monique’s lawyer, Thiago Minagé, and prosecutor Fábio Vieira dos Santos. The judge responsible for the trial, Elizabeth Machado Louro, from the 2nd Criminal Court of Rio, was forced to intervene and said that it was not the CPI, in reference to the frequent riots that occurred during Covid’s CPI in the Senate.

If convicted, Jairinho and Monique could face up to 40 years, says prosecutor

Prosecutor Fabio Vieira said yesterday that former councilor Jairo Souza Santos Junior, known as Dr. Jairinho, and the child’s mother, Monique Medeiros, could face a 40-year sentence for the murder of 4-year-old Henry Borel.

“The complaint proposal is a triple qualified homicide [..] A murder like that carries a sentence of up to 30 years, and can be increased by a third because Henry is a child. So, in theory, the penalty of murder can reach 40 years,” he says.

According to the prosecutor, Jairinho took pleasure in the suffering of children, and the motivation for killing Henry would have been to satisfy his own pleasure.

“The councilor had this behavior for years against children and not because they hindered him in any way, but because he took pleasure in the suffering of these children. I understand that the motivation for this crime would be his satisfaction, his pleasure in seeing them suffer. Regarding Henry, he no longer cared whether this child would die or not,” stated Vieira during the UOL News, this Wednesday (6th).