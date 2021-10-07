Faustão’s wife reveals the backstage of the presenter’s new show on Band

Journalist Luciana Cardoso, wife of presenter Faustão, shared on her social networks this Wednesday afternoon (6), Backstage records of the new Veteran Communicator show on Band. In the post on her Instagram profile, Luciana wrote: “It’s coming! All done with a lot of love by this 1000-grade team”, wrote the communicator.

In the images, it is possible to see Fausto Silva’s wife gathered with a group of employees in a kind of auditorium. In the publication’s comments, celebrities such as Adriane Galisteu, Fafá de Belém, Lucy Ramos and Luiza Possi made a point of leaving messages in support of the veteran presenter’s new project, which is scheduled to debut in early 2022.

As was the case in his traditional Sunday program on the Marinho radio station, Faustão’s new television program on Bandeirantes will feature pictures already known by the Brazilian viewer, they are: Pizza do Faustão, Confidential Archive, Dance of the Famous, Faustão Olympics, Videocassettes and Sexlandia.

The presenter’s well-known dancers will also be present in his new attraction on the São Paulo radio station. According to information from the website, a TV observatory, the dancers who were hired for the veteran presenter’s new project will receive about three minimum wages, an amount equivalent to R$3,000 a month, in addition to employment benefits.

Continues after advertising

The dancers who were successful on the stage of the extinct “Domingão do Faustão”, by Rede Globo, paid an emotional tribute to the communicator on the Internet. With a kind of “Confidential Archive”, Fausto Silva’s dancers paid tribute to the presenter through a video made available on social networks, by the communicator’s wife, Luciana Cardoso.

The wife of Band’s new hire posted the tribute on her Instagram profile and wrote: “Thank you for the words“Luciana Cardoso also made a point of mentioning in the publication all the 26 dancers who appeared in the tribute to her husband.

In the video, the dancers extol the qualities of the communicator and highlight their generosity and the lessons they were able to absorb from the animator during the period they worked together. Jaque Ciocci, Nathália Zannin, Thayna Cupertino, Natalia Trevisan, Fran Pimenta, Carol Miarelli and Nathália Ramos are some of the dancers who appear in the tribute.

Daiane de Paula was one of the collaborators who paid homage to Silva. The dancer joined the ballet of Domingão do Faustão in 2016, after two years in Globo’s attraction, became a Reporter for the Galera, and also started to carry out commercial actions for the program. In 2019, Daiane was promoted again to become the attraction’s stage assistant. In her testimony, Daiane revealed that it was Fausto Silva who influenced her to undergo an exam that saved her life: “If I’m here talking to you [Faustão] today it’s thanks to you, who told me to take a heart test. I went there to do it, I operated and I’m here alive and in good health. Just to summarize”, thanked Daiane.