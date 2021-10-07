Featured in Genesis, Nepheriad was not in Joseph of Egypt

Who follows the soap opera Genesis comes across the frames of Nepheriads (Dandara Albuquerque) to seduce Joseph (Juliano Laham). the wife of Potiphar (Val Perré) turns out to be a nymphomaniac and tries everything to take the boy’s virginity.

the son of Israel (Petrônio Gontijo), however, refuses all the Egyptian advances and ends up paying dearly for it. He is accused of raping her and ends up in prison, living difficult days in prison.

Advertising Unable to load ad

The classic story of the first book of the Bible is told in the last phase of the novel, but it has already been portrayed in another plot. In 2013, the Record TV produced the miniseries Joseph of Egypt, focusing only on that passage.

When comparing the two productions, viewers realized that Potiphar’s wife has different names. If in Genesis she calls Nepheriades, in Joseph of Egypt her name was sati.

In fact, this is not a mess, as the Bible does not make it clear what the girl’s name is. “After a while, his master’s wife began to lust after him and invited him: ‘Come, lie down with me!’”, says the Holy Book when portraying the arrival of Joseph in Potiphar’s house.

If in Genesis the role of women is defended by Dandara, in the miniseries Sati was in charge of Larissa Maciel. The actress embodied the cunning Egyptian who does everything to corrupt the servant, lived by Angelo Paes Leme. Potiphar was played by Thaumaturge Ferreira.

As in the current soap opera, Sati made José’s life a real hell. After accusing him, he started an affair with hapu (Iran Malfitano). Neferíades will be involved with teruel (Amauri de Oliveira).

Sati’s fate in Joseph of Egypt was tragic. After being caught cheating on her husband, she is convicted and has her nose cut off, leaving her completely disfigured. It is not yet known, but in Genesis, Nepheriades must receive the same punishment.