Felipão criticizes leak in Grêmio: “Liar, cad”







Felipão, Grêmio coach, during a match for the Brazilian championship Photo: JORGE RODRIGUES/AGIF / Estadão Content

Felipão, technician of Guild, got angry at the press conference after the 2-2 tie with Cuiabá, this Wednesday, 6. The coach called “liar” and “scoundrel” who leaked news that some Grêmio players would have asked the coaching staff for the team to play more offensively.

“First place, that’s a lie. Second place, whoever passes this kind of thing on to you, whoever has that kind of attitude is a scoundrel. We’ve never had a situation different from any situation I’ve witnessed in 50 years. That is, the coach goes, gives his lecture, lets the athletes talk because we had a relationship problem in the game against Sport, and we came back, we heard some statements. We determined that in some situations we could do this and in others, that. that for you is a liar, scoundrel,” said Felipão.

The coach liked Grêmio’s posture in the match, as they sought a draw against Cuiabá twice throughout the game. Felipão saw an evolution in the team in relation to the defeat by Sport by 2-1, last weekend.

Immortal’s next game is against Santos, on Sunday, at Vila Belmiro. Both teams fight against the relegation zone in Brasileirão. Felipão’s team is in 17th place, with 23 points.