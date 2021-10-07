Fernando Sobral defends substitution made by Tiago Nunes in the draw against Inter

In the goalless draw against Internacional, Ceará heard from the crowd present in the stands unified complaints in just one moment, when Tiago Nunes promoted the departure of Fernando Sobral to the entry of defensive midfielder Fabinho. After the duel, via social networks, Fernando Sobral defended the attitude of Grandpa’s technician and criticized his own performance.

“I wanted to ask the fans with great affection for a little more patience. I wasn’t making a good match and in my point of view the substitution was correct”, wrote the athlete.

In the same post, he also highlighted the importance of the club remaining united and having the support of the fans to have a good performance in the championship. “We are on the right path, embracing the teacher’s idea and giving our best day after day so that together we can achieve our objective in the competition. We count on your support so that together we can make history again”, he concluded.

After a draw against Internacional, Ceará reached 29 points, 22 games and occupies the 13th place in the table. Grandpa returns to the field next Saturday, 9, at 4:30 pm, when he faces Atlético-MG, in Mineirão.

