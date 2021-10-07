‘Festa das Patroas’, by Marlia Mendona and Maiara & Marasa, starts in Belo Horizonte – Cultura

Employers press conference at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo (photo: Natasha Werneck/EM/DA Press) The sertanejo trio formed by Marlia Mendona and Maiara & Marasa, called “Patroas”, wants to leave all the suffering of the COVID-19 pandemic in the past and start planning new projects for 2022. With great expectations, they announced the “Festival das Patroas” “, a tour that will start in Belo Horizonte on March 19 of next year. Ticket prices range from R$90 to R$380 (see table).

At a press conference at Allianz Parque, in the Palmeiras stadium, in So Paulo, on Tuesday night (5/10), the voices of the feminejo “trolled” the press that was there. In one screen, they lamented that they could not be present at the event due to the new coronavirus pandemic, while hoping that everything would pass and we would all be back together again.

“We persist and believe, because it’s not just the shows, the life that can’t stop. The past is gone, the future has arrived, and those who live life make the present. So let’s get back the fans, the images, the joy, the feeling? Let’s go back to singing about love, thanks to the fact that we can move on?”, informed the friends.

Marasa at the Employers’ press conference at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo (photo: Natasha Werneck/EM/DA Press)

The video was interrupted by a “fault” in the system, so they asked the press to turn their backs to the screen and face a stage, as the Mistresses took the field singing the new hit “Everybody But You” by 35% EP. The idea conveyed, according to them, is to leave everything online behind and bring back live shows. After the triumphant entry, Marlia, Maiara and Marasa gave details about the big tour they are planning for 2022.

They said that the idea had been maturing since 2015, when they met. They spearheaded a movement labeled “feminine” and then one dream overlapped the other. The busy schedule made the project’s sequence unfeasible, it was time to move on with the demands of their own careers. Time passed, we arrived in 2021 and this gap in performances that has lasted almost 2 years has rekindled the desire to put the long-awaited tour into practice.

The big moment has arrived! With the name “Festival das Patroas”, the tour is now totally rethought as a super production, with three hours of show, on a memorable stage with Marlia Mendona, Maiara and Maraisa sharing and interacting throughout the entire performance. attitude, the Mistresses want and will show what they came for, with the 2022 tour designed to deliver a great result to their fans.

Maiara singing during the Employers’ press conference at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo (photo: Natasha Werneck/EM/DA Press)

And, for three hours of show, the repertoire will bring the whole story of the Mistresses together. “We wanted to have time to show our history and it will be at these shows that we will show how the connection process between Marlia Mendona and Maiara & Marasa was musically. We want to bring all this to the fans and leave the message that we do not need to be afraid of another woman, take her hand and grow with her that everything is beautiful. Look where we are today after 10 years together, this is what we want to show”, said Marlia.

“There will be composition, when it all started back there, including compositions that we didn’t record, but we wrote for other artists. This is all part of our story, we will tell you everything”, he added.

Belo Horizonte



O



State of Minas



was present at the event to announce the tour and they spoke about the expectation to do the show in the capital of Minas Gerais. Marlia Mendona, who was in Belo Horizonte with the turn



all corners



two years ago, in October 2019, he recalled the visits he made to the city. “We were expecting 15 thousand people and 100 thousand showed up. Belo Horizonte scared the rest of Brazil”, commented the singer. “Some of the best concert stories I’ve done are from there,” he added.

Marlia Mendona at the Employers’ press conference at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo (photo: Natasha Werneck/EM/DA Press)

“I don’t expect less than that at the employers’ show”, completed Maiara. Marasa recalled when he lived in the capital of Minas Gerais. “We studied singing in a conservatory and we learned a lot about music there. We are looking forward to returning,” he said. Marlia joked that Belo Horizonte likes a party and that’s why they’re looking forward to the show.

The Festa das Employers will be held on March 19, 2022, at Esplanada do Mineiro. Elo card customers will have exclusive pre-sales from October 13th to 14th, 2021, starting on the 13th, at 10 am online and at noon at the official box office.

For the general public, the sale starts on October 15, 2021, at 10:00 am online and 12:00 pm at the official box office. Tickets, which can be purchased up to 5 times for Elo card customers and 3 times for other cards, will be available online (www.eventim.com.br) and at official ticket offices (no convenience fee | EVENTIM Store – Shopping 5th Avenue, in Belo Horizonte).

Check out the details:



Date: March 19, 2022 (Saturday)

Opening of postage: 17h

Show time: 8:30 pm

Location: Mineiro Esplanade

Address: Avenida Presidente Carlos Luz – So Luiz, Belo Horizonte – MG

Tickets: from R$90.00 (see full table)

Age classification: Unaccompanied from 15 years old. Minors between the ages of 8 and 14 are allowed to enter provided they are accompanied by a legal guardian. Children under 08 will not have access to the event.

*Subject to Judicial Change*

prices



Ticket prices will vary between R$90 and R$380. The first lot on the track will have a half price of R$90 and a full price of R$180. R$300, but as the lots run out, it can reach up to R$380.

OFFICIAL TICKET OFFICE



(no convenience fee charge)

EVENTIM Store – Shopping 5ª Avenida

Rua Alagoas 1314, 20C Store – Savassi – Belo Horizonte/MG – Cep. 34580-220

Monday to Friday from 10 am to 7 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm

half price



: Check on the link www.eventim.com.br/meiaentrada the half-entry laws of your State, identifying who is entitled to the benefit and the supporting documents requested in the sale and access to the event.

new dates



The tour will also pass through Rio de Janeiro, in the Jeunesse Arena Extern area, on April 2, 2022; So Paulo, at Allianz Parque, on April 9, 2022 and, finally, Braslia at the Esplanada do Man Garrincha, on May 28, 2022.

But, according to the show’s producer, Live Nation, it may be that new cities will be included in the list. “It depends on how long the tickets are sold out,” joked Marlia. Despite this, even if new shows are added, there won’t be many. “It will be few and exclusive. It is difficult to put the same standard into practice several times,” said the singer.