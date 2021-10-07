FIFA 22 Owner EA Sports Considers Franchise Name Change | fifa

EA Sports has revealed that it is considering a name change for the FIFA franchise, whose most recent release is FIFA 22. football may undergo this change due to a review of the partnership that the company has with FIFA itself to use the name of the highest football entity. The current agreement ends at the end of 2022.

– We continually invest in partnerships and licenses that are more meaningful to players (…). The breadth of our partnerships and our ecosystem of licensed content will allow us to continue to bring unrivaled authenticity to our football games, now and for years to come. As we look to the future, we are also exploring the idea of ​​renaming our EA Sports global football games. This means that we are reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all other partnerships and licenses throughout the football world – declared Weber (check the full release at the end of the text).

FIFA 22: launch trailer highlights HyperMotion

According to The New York Times, EA Sports pays FIFA $100 million a year and, according to UOL, believes it can save money while still offering an authentic experience, given league licenses like Champions League (Champions League), Libertadores Cup, Premier League (English Championship), LaLiga (Spanish Championship), Bundesliga (German Championship), and more.

The agreement with FIFA allows the publisher to use the FIFA name in games and produce official World Cup games. It also entitles you to partner in the organization of the entity’s esports championships, such as the FIFAe World Cup (formerly FIFA Interactive World Cup).

EA Sports football games have used the FIFA brand since its creation with FIFA International Soccer, in 1993. Since then, every year a new version of the game is launched, totaling nearly three decades of partnership with popular games rank among the best sellers in the world.

Rival of EA Sports, Konami this year promoted a name change to its football game franchise. After years of using the Pro Evolution Soccer brand, the company made the game free and adopted eFootball, also to represent the shift to a game-as-a-service model across multiple platforms. Also recently released, eFootball 2022 was detonated by the community and became the worst game on Steam, forcing Konami to apologize for several bizarre bugs and errors.

To football fans around the world,

It’s been an exciting two weeks for EA SPORTS as we officially launch FIFA 22. We’re very proud of this year’s game and love to see the excitement of gamers around the world as you step into the experience.

Since launch, we’ve had 9.1 million players joining the game, 7.6 million Ultimate Team teams created, and 460 million games played. We’ll continue to offer amazing experiences throughout this season, but first – a heartfelt thanks to our amazing community of football fans.

While we’re just at the beginning of our journey with you in this year’s game, we’re also focused on where to go from here.

We are here to create the best experiences for football fans everywhere. To do this, we started by listening to our players. We constantly hear that what matters most is the growth of the global community, creating innovative football experiences on new platforms, a commitment to all levels of the sport, including the grassroots, and accelerating the growth of women’s football. As a result, we have a clear vision for the future of football.

Through years of building our global franchise, we also know that authenticity is essential to the experience. That’s why we focus so much energy on the collective strength of over 300 individual licensed partners who give us access to over 17,000 athletes in over 700 clubs, in 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues around the world. We continually invest in the most significant partnerships and licenses for players, so our game is the only place where you can authentically play the iconic UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, Bundesliga and LaLiga Santander, among many others. The breadth of our partnerships and our ecosystem of licensed content will allow us to continue to bring unrivaled authenticity to our EA SPORTS football games, now and for years to come.

As we look to the future, we are also exploring the idea of ​​renaming our EA SPORTS global football games. This means that we are reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses around the football world.