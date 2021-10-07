Find out where the top prize winners are from

Photo: Geraldo Bubniak/AEN

On Thursday, the Nota Paraná and Paraná Pay programs, from the State Finance Department, raffled 7, R$ 5 million in prizes for taxpayers who registered their CPF on their invoices. The prizes were drawn among consumers who asked for the CPF on the note for purchases made in June this year.

Monthly, the Note raffles prizes of R$ 10, R$ 10 thousand, R$ 200 thousand and the maximum prize of R$ 1 million from Paraná taxpayers. Non-profit entities that contribute to social assistance, education, health and job creation in the state compete for amounts of R$100 and R$20,000. In total, R$ 2 million are destined to consumers who have registered CPF in the bill and another R$ 2.2 million are for entities registered in the program.

Held at the headquarters of the State Revenue Service of Maringá, the draw was broadcast live on Facebook, on the Department of Finance’s Facebook page.

The winner of the R$ 1 million prize is from Curitiba, a resident of the Cajuru neighborhood, according to the coordination of Nota Paraná. She competed with nine invoices and only four tickets and spent R$743.

The R$ 200 thousand drawn by the Note Paraná went to a consumer from Boa Ventura de São Roque, who lives in the rural area of ​​the municipality. He competed with eight invoices and 14 tickets.

The Paraná Pay Program also raffled monthly prizes, credits for exclusive use in accredited establishments. Eight thousand prizes of R$100 are distributed each month, totaling R$800 thousand. Taxpayers who accepted Paraná Pay compete in both programs.

double tickets

Whoever placed the CPF on the invoice for fuel purchases made in June competed in the draws this Thursday with double tickets. For every R$200 in invoices generated at gas stations, the taxpayer was entitled to two tickets. At other establishments linked to the program, each R$200 in invoices with an identified CPF continues to generate a ticket.

In the period from March 2020 to September 2021, R$53.2 million in premiums were distributed to consumers, of which R$47.6 million for Nota Paraná and R$5.6 million for Paraná Pay.

How to participate

To register with Nota Paraná, just access the website www.notaparana.pr.gov.br, click on the “register” option and fill in your personal data, such as CPF, date of birth, full name, zip code and address for creation of the personal password.

To participate in the Paraná Pay drawings, the consumer must be registered with Nota Paraná and have expressed agreement with the terms of use of credits and prizes. To join, simply access the user profile on the website or in the app and click on agree.