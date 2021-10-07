Find out which are the most powerful passports in the world and where Brazil is

Brazil appears in 20th place on this year’s list of the most “powerful” passports in the world| Photo: BigStock

The most “powerful” passports in the world today are those of Japan and Singapore, which allow entry to 192 destinations around the world without the need for a prior visa or a visa upon arrival, according to the Henley Passport Index. The ranking lists travel documents based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and monitors the “strength” of passports since 2006.

In the most recent edition of the list, released this Wednesday (6), Brazil appears in 20th place, with entry free of prior visa in 170 nations. Last year, the country occupied the 18th place and the best position occupied by Brazil in the list was the 16th, in 2016. As each position can be occupied by more than one country, there are 44 passports ahead of the Brazilian in the current ranking.

The ranking organizers say that travel restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past 18 months resulted in the greatest inequality ever seen in the history of the index, which, however, did not take into account temporary restrictions on access to countries during the pandemic. .

The best-placed Latin American country on the list is Chile, in 16th. Argentina appears alongside Brazil, both ahead of countries in the region such as Mexico (in 25th place, with 154 destinations) and Uruguay (28th place, 153 destinations), for example.

The first places in the ranking are dominated by countries from the “global north”, with the presence of several European countries.

The Henley & Partners report points to “growing inequalities” and indicates that “restriction policies initially introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19 are now being conveniently applied to “contain mobility in the global south”.

The countries with the best passports to have in 2021:

Japan, Singapore (192 accepted destinations)

Germany, South Korea (190)

Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain (189)

Austria, Denmark (188)

France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden (187)

Belgium, New Zealand, Switzerland (186)

Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, Norway, United Kingdom, United States (185)

Australia, Canada (184)

Hungary (183)

Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia (182)

Countries whose passports are accepted without a visa or visa on arrival in less than 40 countries: