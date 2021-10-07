Find out which fruits contain the most vitamins and can prevent disease

To maintain a good healthy diet, it is necessary to know which of the foods in our day-to-day is important for our body. Always having some fruit in your meals makes all the difference in your organism, in your body’s energy and even in your mood.

The very important first step is to know which fruits contain less and more vitamins, so we can add them to our menu. It’s worth remembering that exaggerating proteins can’t do us any good either, so having a balance makes all the difference.

See below for fruits that contain a high level of protein

Let’s start with papaya, many people don’t really know that this fruit is rich in vitamins and antioxidants. What few people also know is that, in addition to its vitamin, papaya stimulates male sexuality, improving blood flow.

The grapes have vitamins A, C and B6, it is a well-known and well-sold fruit in the entire population. In addition to its rich vitamins, it helps prevent skin aging and cancer prevention.

Banana is a fruit rich in potassium and contains vitamins A, B6 and iron.

Strawberry, in addition to being the darling of the majority of the Brazilian population, contains several varieties of nutrients, containing vitamin C and polynutrients and antioxidants.

Acerola is the champion of vitamin C, A and B complex, it also helps in the prevention of infections and in the immune system.

Watermelon is a fruit that contains 80% water, being rich in vitamins A and B complex, also helping to clean the intestines and stomach.

Don’t think we’ve forgotten about oranges, as this fruit is one of the healthiest fruits you can imagine! It is rich in vitamin C and also prevents respiratory illnesses, flu and cold

Lemon is one of the best known fruits, also for containing vitamin C, and can be used in disease prevention.

Avocado is also not left out of this wonderful tip. Who doesn’t like the smoothie in this fruit? Unlike many others, avocados are low in carbohydrates, but are totally high in healthy fats and help to improve inflammation of the heart.

