Fine mesh income tax returns reach 869.3 thousand – Época Negócios

According to the Revenue, the omission of income was the main reason for the declarations to be withheld, equivalent to 41.4% of cases (Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil)

After the end of the payment of 2021 Income Tax refunds, a total of 869,302 Income Tax returns fell into the fine mesh, disclosed today (6) the Internal Revenue Service. The number is equivalent to 2.4% of the 36,868,780 declarations sent from March to September.

Of the withheld declarations, 666,647 have tax to be refunded, representing 76.7% of the total included in the fine mesh. Other 181,992 (20.9%) have tax to pay and 20,663 (2.4%) have a zero balance (neither pay nor refund).

According to the Revenue, the omission of income was the main reason for the declarations to be withheld, equivalent to 41.4% of the cases. Among the unreported income are salaries, lawsuits and rental income. In second place, with 30.9%, are deduction problems, such as medical expenses, contributions to official or private pension and payment of child support.

Differences between the amounts of Income Tax withheld at source and declared by the individual, in addition to other items related to the declaration, represent 20% of withholdings. Another 7.7% are due to deductions from the tax due, receipt of accumulated income and divergence of information on payment of the carnê-leão or supplementary tax.

Rectification

The Revenue advises taxpayers included in the fine mesh to check the statement, to verify the pendency, and rectify the declaration. The statement can be checked at the Internal Revenue Service’s Virtual Service Center (e-CAC). To access the site, the taxpayer must inform the CPF/CNPJ number, or digital certificate (if you have one), or login to the Gov.br Portal, in addition to the access code and password.

Upon entering the e-CAC, the taxpayer must click on the “My Income Tax” link on the left side of the screen. Then a timeline appears with the last declarations delivered. Just check the 2021 declaration to see if the document fell into the fine mesh and the reason for the pendency.

The taxpayer then has three options to resolve the issue. One of them is to make the correction through a rectifying statement, without a fine or penalty. The declaration will be processed and returned to the refund queue and paid in the next remaining batch.

If the taxpayer is summoned or notified by the Federal Revenue, it will no longer be possible to rectify the declaration. In this case, it is possible to present, virtually, all the receipts and documents that attest the declared amounts and indicated as pending.

The Digital Process for the Fiscal Network must be opened on the e-CAC website. The taxpayer simply enters the “Where to meet” space and consults the “Malha Fiscal – Attendance” field. If you do not want to send the documents in advance, the taxpayer can wait for a communication from the Revenue with the details of the documents that need to be presented and a deadline for delivery.