Fired, ex-São Paulo striker promises to go to court against the club | Soccer

be published in the CBF’s Daily Informative Bulletin (BID), the athlete’s representatives intend to open legal discussions to evaluate the cancellation, which, according to the player’s staff, was illegally carried out by the São Paulo.

In a note released by the representatives, the dismissal for just cause alleged by Tricolor was questioned. Marquinhos Calazans’ staff denies any insubordination on the part of the athlete towards São Paulo.

According to the representatives, the reason that left the player out of the team’s activities is physical. The staff says that Marquinhos is still unable to train with the ball because of surgery on his left knee, from which he has not fully recovered.

São Paulo, however, sought the termination of the contract just after the athlete did not go to the club to continue treatments to recover from this knee injury.

In response to the termination, the businessmen claim that the dissolution published by São Paulo is illegal, as no agreement was made to end the relationship between the club and the player.

– Due to the latest news published in the media informing about the publication of the termination of the employment contract between the athlete Marquinhos Calazans and the São Paulo Futebol Clube in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF, last Friday, the athlete comes to clarify the following:

1 – The athlete vehemently refutes the practice of any act of insubordination while linked to the club;

2 – The athlete underwent treatment for recovery from the surgery to which he was submitted outside the structure of the São Paulo Futebol Clube by express authorization from his employer;

3 – The São Paulo Futebol Clube never warned the athlete or summoned him to finish his recovery at the club, having simply, abruptly, the notice of his dismissal for alleged just cause, which will be subject to legal discussion;

4 – The athlete is not fully recovered from his surgery and able to practice soccer, having to undergo a new surgical intervention so that he can perform his activities again;

5 – The athlete’s dismissal by the club occurred illegally, without at least considering the athlete’s health situation at the moment; and

6 – To date, there has been no agreement between the athlete and São Paulo Futebol Clube regarding the terms and conditions of the contractual termination and settlement of the debt existing with the athlete.

Calazans arrived in São Paulo in 2019, coming from Fluminense, which still owns 30% of the player’s economic rights. The athlete signed a contract with Tricolor São Paulo until June 30, 2022, but had his contract terminated after playing only four matches for the club.