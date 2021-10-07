Fisherman finds 30 kg of ‘whale vomit’ and can earn up to R$7.5 million

Fisherman Narong Phetcharaj did not imagine that finding a piece of ‘whale vomit’ floating on a beach in southern Thailand could earn him nearly R$7.5 million.

Narong, who earns an average of R$1,500 a month from fishing, hit the jackpot when he returned from a day at work. According to information from the British Daily Mail, the fisherman saw the strange object floating in the water at Niyom beach, in Surat Thani province, and decided to drag it to the sand.

He realized that the substance was similar to ambergris and that it could be worth some money. His suspicions proved to be true and the object was confirmed by experts at Prince of Songkla University to be authentic.

The mass found by Narong weighs 30 kg and could be worth up to one million pounds sterling, approximately R$7.46 million.

Formed in the intestine of sperm whales, the largest of the cetaceans with teeth, ambergris is a very appreciated substance in the perfume industry, its aromatic compounds serve as excellent fixatives. As it is rare, the material is highly appreciated and valued.