Fisherman finds whale vomit and can earn R$ 7 million

A Thai had a very lucky fishing trip that promises to change his life forever. And it wasn’t a valuable fish he caught, but a piece of whale vomit weighing around 30 kg, which could be worth up to 1 million pounds, the equivalent of R$7 million.

Fisherman Narong Phetcharaj, 56, reported returning from fishing when, approaching Niyom Beach in Surat Thani Province, he saw a white object floating in the sea and being pushed by currents towards the beach.

As he approached, Narong realized that the foreign object could be whale vomit and that it could earn him good money. So he dragged the object to the sand so he could remove it and take it home, according to the Daily Mail.

To prove that the substance was gray amber, the fisherman performed a simple test: he burned a piece of the stone and, upon seeing the substance melt quickly, he had the expected result.

On the same day, the boy took a sample of the object to experts at Prince Songkla University for evaluation, and the results proved that the “great white stone” was amber gray, also known as whale vomit.

“I’m so excited I don’t know what to do. I plan to sell because I’ve already received a certificate that proves it’s real. If I can get a good price, I’ll stop working as a fisherman and throw a party for my friends,” said Narong .

Ambergris or whale vomit is a substance that forms from a secretion of the bile duct in the intestines of sperm whales, a species of giant whale. It can be found floating at sea or dragged along the coast.

The product is considered a marine treasure due to an odorless alcohol extracted and widely used by the pharmaceutical industry to make the perfume fragrance last longer. One of the perfumes that uses ambergris in its composition is Chanel Nº5.