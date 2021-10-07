Fixed-income funds have had the greatest funding in the year since 2006; stock portfolios record redemptions of BRL 3 billion in September

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The impasses between the Powers, in addition to uncertainties surrounding the costs of financing new income transfer programs, helped to set the stock market’s negative tone in September. This, together with a more complicated scenario abroad, ended up weighing on business.

In September, the Ibovespa suffered the biggest monthly drop since March 2020, of 6.57%. Equity funds felt the hit, and had more redemptions than deposits in the month. The balance was a negative net funding of R$ 3 billion – the worst monthly performance since January this year, when net deposits had been negative by R$ 23.1 billion. The data are from the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima).

Last month, only three subclasses of equity funds managed to end the month in the blue, that is, with more investments than withdrawals. These were the funds focused on dividends, closed and those with investment abroad.

Although the month of September was especially negative for stock funds, in the year, the balance is still positive for the class, with net deposits reaching R$7.8 billion.

Like equity funds, multimercados also ended September in the red. The category ended the period with net withdrawals of R$ 13.4 billion. The last time this class of funds had registered negative net inflows was in April 2020, when withdrawals totaled R$10.6 billion.

Pension funds had, in September, the second consecutive month of losses. Anbima data show that net deposits in this class of funds were negative by R$2.9 billion. In the accumulated result for the year, net funding continued in the positive field and totaled R$ 5.1 billion.

More applications than withdrawals

On the other hand, the scenario of appreciation of the dollar against the real may have helped to boost net deposits in foreign exchange funds, which totaled BRL 171.7 million in September this year – a value higher than that registered in the previous month of BRL 18.1 million. In the year, net funding reached R$ 991.5 million.

Other funds favored by the increase in interest rates were fixed income funds. According to Anbima, this class of funds registered net inflows of R$ 34.9 billion – an amount which, however, was below the R$ 40.9 billion in August this year. Over 2021, these funds accumulate net deposits of R$237.2 billion – the highest amount ever recorded since 2006.

Participation funds (FIPs) and investment funds in credit rights (FIDCs), in turn, also ended September in the positive field, with net inflows of R$414 million and R$3.9 billion, respectively. In the accumulated result for the year, net deposits by FIPs are negative by R$8.7 billion, while those by FIDCs are positive by R$64.2 billion.

ETFs

Just like last month, ETFs, or index funds, continued with positive net deposits. If they continue at this pace, the expectation is that they will end the year with net funding close to the values ​​seen in 2019 – when the amount reached R$ 10.0 billion.

This is because, in 2021, index funds have already registered net inflows of R$ 6.7 billion. According to Anbima, in September alone, net ETF deposits reached R$ 2.1 billion.

Funding has been helped by the increase in product offer. Today, for example, there are 48 ETFs focused on equities trading on B3 and 7 focused on fixed income, according to information taken from the B3 website.

As a result, the equity of the ETFs industry jumped from R$4 billion in 2016 to R$52 billion this year, according to data released by the Exchange until August this year.

Among ETFs, variable income continued to be responsible for most of the investments, with net inflows of R$5.9 billion in September.

Profitability

When it comes to profitability, exchange funds were the ones that accumulated the best result among all the funds in the September survey, with a return of 5.18%.

Next came fixed income funds with external debt, with profitability of 4.56% in the month. In practice, these funds invest at least 80% of their net worth in external debt securities under the responsibility of the Federal Government.

Among equity funds, all subclasses ended September with a negative return. The highlight, however, was the FMP-FGTS stock funds, which are products created to enable the investment of FGTS resources in shares of companies such as Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) and Vale (VALE3). These ended the month with a negative return of 9.08%.

