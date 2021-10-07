Flamengo and Palmeiras fans prepare for the big war in Uruguay – 10/07/2021

The organized fans of Flamengo and Palmeiras have harbored mutual hatred for decades. Some say that it all started with the 4-1 imposed by Telê Santana’s team, in Maracanã, on Zico’s squad, then in formation. It was in the Brazilian Championship of 1979. A feud that would have been accentuated in the 1980s and expanded with alliances between rubro-negros and São Paulo, and between palmeirenses and Vascaínos, among others.

For all of this will be involved in the great melting pot of potential violence that lies ahead with the Libertadores final, which will take place on November 27, in Montevideo. Of the approximately 2,300 kilometers between Rio de Janeiro and the Uruguayan capital, more than 1,900 kilometers will form a common path traveled by the members of the organizations of the two clubs. Many will travel on dozens of buses departing not only from the two capitals that host the clubs.

Route to go by car from Rio de Janeiro to Montevideo: it’s the same route for almost 2,000 kilometers Image: Reproduction

This means that there will be numerous stops on the road, marked by inevitable encounters between numerous groups willing to confront each other. In some cases more motivated by him than the departure. For many organized components, this is the real “end”. After the conflicting Boca Juniors x River Plate decisive in 2018, Libertadores is close to experiencing the most violent decision in its recent history.

Behind the scenes of the fans, the movement is immense. The blog had access to audios circulating in various WhatsApp groups and social networks. He also spoke with members and former participants of both finalists’ organized organizations. The climate is of great concern to those who scale and anticipate conflicts before, during and after the game, on the way and, of course, also in the city that will host the battle.

“I am very concerned about the possibility of a tragedy occurring on the way and in Montevideo with the fans of Flamengo and Palmeiras. I’m no longer in fans (…) but I follow what happens because I still have friends there. It will be a tragedy that can be announced. involve many innocent people,” warns a former leader of an important organization at Flamengo, who has been away for years, but who has a deep knowledge of the subject.

Post by Torcida Jovem do Flamengo about caravan for the final of Libertadores: recommendations Image: Reproduction

“Hatred has been renewed year after year, with fights and ambushes. The last is not two months old. There will be thousands of Flamengo and Palmeiras people organized on the same road and in the streets of Montevideo. The calls are all about fighting, directly or indirectly . Some have banned women and children. In the middle of the organized ones, even other clubs only talk about this subject. I won’t be surprised if something like the tragedy of the Juventus-Liverpool game happens,” he adds, referring to the death of 39 Italian fans in the middle of the 1985 European Cup final at Heysel stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

Among the various audios, the one of a red-black who, let’s say, advises the other, talking about the risks of the trip to Uruguay for the long-awaited collation, stands out: “Calm down, Flavinho, are you going to take a child to a game like this? It’s not Clube do Bolinha, Flavinho, it’s serious. Flavinho, it’s not Beto Carreiro, no, man. It’s Flamengo’s game, Libertadores final against Palmeiras . It’s not Beto Carreiro’s business, Tivoli Parque, Shanghai Park, Terra Encantada na Barra, Disney…”

The “adviser” goes further: “It’s not that, no. Stop is each one taking one oito, an ammo box, three two Rossi, about twenty knives. It’s not a pickaxe handle business, no. It takes fucking gunpowder. You can’t come by hand, it’s gunpowder, it’s got to be gunpowder, the stuff is serious. Take gasoline from home to make a Molotov cocktail on the bus (…). What goes from Nego without ticket and hard (…). It’s going to end up with Uruguay, with all of Montevideo, it’s going to plunder the whole city (…). A lot of buses will leave with just the face and the courage, without a real (…) It’s going to shit, it’s going to shit”.

Satellite photo of the Centenário Stadium in Montevideo: park in front and wide areas could harbor conflicts Image: Google Earth Playback

In another audio, a flamenguist states that the confrontation is inevitable: “My brother, if Flamengo doesn’t help, doesn’t put a structure, a strong base to go to this game, in Uruguay, it will be one of the biggest tragedies announced by organized fans (…). it’s the kind of chaos that doesn’t you can avoid it, you’ll find yourself, either on the way, or on the way back, or at the stadium door in that big big one there.

On the palmeira side, it’s no different: “Just to remember, okay? Caravan to Uruguay is not a tour, huh. No fan club, huh? Caravan from Uruguay is a risky caravan, huh, huh, huh. Imagine, from here to Uruguay Palmeiras fans… das Woe to you. If you go for tourism, be careful, huh? Be careful, huh? You’re a Palmeirao fan there, oh fan club. It’s the road, man. It’s hate, it’s hate, huh?, alerts the alviverde voice, addressing the club’s fans who are not part of the movement.

A statement from the Palmeiras fans passed, a few days ago, information about the caravan of the final, adding that “they still don’t have information about admission”. In it, they detail that the rental of a bus will cost an estimated R$23 thousand and that, thus, with 46 people per group, the cost would be approximately R$500 each. In the message, they add that the board tries to make it cheaper and allow installments.

Among red-blacks, also via groups of Whatsapp, circulates that the caravan will probably leave Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday to arrive in Uruguay by Friday and fulfill “a day of quarantine”. And more: “We think it will be around 400 clubs, but it’s an estimate, there’s no concrete information”, the fans communicated to its members, in addition to passing on preliminary information about the necessary documentation to enter Uruguay, vaccination and PCR test.

Amidst the information that circulates and the exchange of messages, side by side the game is treated as a “real war” and there are calls like this: “Everyone needs to go, already anticipate vacations, anticipate everything you have, get organized We’re going to bump into the guys, there’s no way it can’t happen. Either on the road on the way, or there at the stadium, after the game, on the way back, at some point we’ll bump, and when we see it we’ll catch, so if schedule, organize, have about two months for that”.

Palmeirenses detained after a fight with Flamengo fans in Brasília at the 2016 Brazilian Championship Image: Reproduction/facebook

“Like us, I believe they were already working with the possibility of having a Flamengo-Palmeiras final. Our planning started already in the group stage, as we could also take Atlético. And these are our two biggest rivalries outside Rio, Mancha Verde and Galoucura, respectively,” a member of Flamengo’s organization told the blog.

“We already aimed at both because they both have financial sponsors. Maybe they send buses to allied fans (from other clubs). The fact is that with one or a thousand buses, we’ll go. With our planning ready. And if you cross on the road, no there will be police enough to hold them back. In Uruguayan territory, ditto. In the stadium, maybe. Our goal is, since the confrontation will be practically inevitable, to make it happen there,” he anticipates.

Organized companies are already dealing with logistical obstacles. In big games, buses are often lacking and both fans will probably look for solutions in companies from other states. In any case, estimates are that at least 4,000 members from both sides will travel to Montevideo. Perhaps most without tickets. “Many are going more for the confrontation, which is inevitable, there will be”, affirms the red-black. Side by side, there is the expectation that club sponsors will collaborate by covering the costs of chartering the collectives for the trip.

Post by the supporters Mancha Verde, from Palmeiras, about the caravan to Uruguay, in November Image: Reproduction

The fans are enemies, but they agree on something: “The chance of giving a lot of shit is huge. It will be like the European Champions League. Europa League. The only way to stop this is to prohibit entry into the country, right?”, emphasizes a member of the old guard of an important Palmeira fans. He recalls that there is still a risk of problems with the places.

“We have good friendships with Nacional and serious problems with Peñarol. The tragedy scenario is there,” he says, recalling the 2017 conflict, when Felipe Melo punched Matias Mier and the fight on the field ended up in the stadium stands carbon dioxide, the Campeón del Siglo. “There were no matches after that, in other words, great chances of the wound opened by that Felipe Melo match being the motto for busy matches in Montevideo,” he explains.

In case of clashes and violence between the fans of Brazilian teams in the Uruguayan capital, the involvement of chinches of the two big Uruguayan clubs would not be surprising. But to get there you have to cross the border, another dangerous place in the days before the final. “At the border, inspection takes time to release people. Imagine if there are ten Palmeiras buses awaiting release and at least four arrive from Rio, with a maximum of ten border guards,” he predicts.

Post of the Rubro-Negra Race about a caravan departing from Porto Alegre, the closest capital of Uruguay Image: Reproduction

The experienced member of a Palmeirense organization believes that Libertadores’ unique final matches will only work in places that are difficult to access by land, that is, in Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, for example. “In Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina, it gets very complicated. And besides, local fans aren’t one to accept a party and just watch, right?”

Those organized by Palmeiras calculate that they will have at least 1,200 to 1,500 tickets. “And a lot of people go without it”, he assures. Since Inter de Limeira x Palmeiras, in March 2020, they have not made a caravan. One more stimulus.

In contact with the blog, Conmebol informed that “all measures are being taken with the Uruguayan authorities so that those involved in the Libertadores final, from athletes to fans, are safe during their stay in Montevideo. integrated security is being developed jointly by the entity with the security forces of the host country of the match between Palmeiras and Flamengo.”

Follow Mauro Cezar on Twitter

Follow Mauro Cezar on Instagram

Follow Mauro Cezar on Facebook

Subscribe to Mauro Cezar’s YouTube Channel