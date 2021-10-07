Flamengo draws with Bragantino and loses chance of touching Atlético-MG – 10/06/2021

In a well-fought game at Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragança Paulista, Red Bull Bragantino and Flamengo were tied by 1 to 1. Pedro opened the scoring for the visitors, but Artur tied the game.

With today’s result (6), Fla lost the chance to lean a little more on the leader Atlético-MG, who drew 2-2 with Chapecoense. The team is 11 points behind the Brazilian Nationals, but has two games less than the miners.

On Saturday (9), Fla visits Fortaleza, at 7pm, at Arena Castelão. On the same day, Braga will face Palmeiras, at 9 pm, at Allianz Parque.

Vitinho stands out

Incumbent in the face of so many absences, Vitinho was the most creative rubro-negro. Open from the right, the player had good passes and he had the best moves on the team. In one of his flashes, shirt 11 gave an excellent pass to Matheuzinho, but Pedro wasted it after crossing. Minutes later, he stole a ball in the middle and served the center forward, who hit the cross and opened the count.

Cleiton scares his feet

Bragantino fans had chills with their goalkeeper, who gave some scares playing with his feet. Cleiton risked dangerous exits down the middle and missed some replacements.

Flamengo falls with casualties

Faced with many embezzlements, Flamengo lost in creativity and tried to match the base of the competition. Acting with his back to the goal, Andreas did not yield so much and the red-black team found some difficulties to hold the ball in attack. With reserve wingers Renê and Matheuzinho, the team lacked depth on the sides and was more predictable than usual. Still, the team played a tough game with the hosts.

Bragantino improves after weak start

After a poor first half of ideas, Bragantino reorganized and returned better for the second half, when the middle got closer to the front men and the team managed to attack the opponent a little more. On the right side of attack, Artur was the main name of the hosts and was a nightmare for Renê throughout the game. The good performance was awarded with a great goal.

Diego’s replacement, Gabriel saves

A novelty in Flamengo’s lineup, goalkeeper Gabriel Batista, who replaced Diego Alves (influenza), did little work in the game, but was a savior when called upon. At 11 in the second half, Flamengo’s defense missed and Ytalo came face to face with Gabriel, who closed the center forward angle and defended. In Arthur’s goal, nothing can be done.

Chronology

At 38 of the first half, Vitinho stole, served Pedro and the striker hit cross to open the score. At 13 of the second half, Matheuzinho missed the ball and Artur hit a bomb in the angle.

Fans set a bad example

Right after Pedro’s goal, Flamengo’s reserve players reported that some Bragantino fans were spitting on the red-blacks. The game was stopped for a few minutes and judge Ramon Abatti ordered that policing be reinforced.

Souvenir

With a pink ribbon on his shirt, coach Renato Gaúcho joined the “Outubro Rosa” campaign, which seeks to alert the population to the importance of early diagnosis of breast cancer.

DATASHEET:

RED BULL BRAGANTINO 1 x 1 FLAMENGO

Local: Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragança Paulista (SP)

Date: October 6, 2021 (Wednesday)

Hour: 8:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

assistants: Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC) and Éder Alexandre (SC)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Goals: Pedro, 38 minutes into the first half; Arthur, 13 minutes into the second half

Yellow cards: Andreas Pereira, Bruno Henrique, Kennedy (FLA); Jadsom, Mauricio Barbieri (BRA)

RB BRAGANTINE: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz (Natan) and Luan Cândido; Jadsom, Eric Ramires and Praxedes (Helinho); Arthur, Ytalo and Cuello. Technician: Mauricio Barbieri

FLAMENGO: Gabriel Batista; Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Renê; Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas (Michael), Vitinho (Kenedy), Bruno Henrique and Pedro. Technician: Renato Gaucho