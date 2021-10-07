Flamengo manager questions refereeing from Minas Gerais in games against Bragantino and Fortaleza | Flamengo

Flamengo’s vice president for external relations, Luiz Eduardo Baptista, BAP, made a publication on Wednesday to question the fact that there will be representatives of the Minas Gerais Football Federation in the next two games, against Bragantino and Fortaleza.

Flamengo is a competitor of Atlético-MG for the title of the Brazilian, which, in the manager’s view, may have a loss and hurt equality.

– I play today against Bragantino, VAR from Minas Gerais. Game against Fortaleza, Saturday, refereeing from Minas Gerais. And we’re fighting a club from Minas for the championship. It must be because of isonomy. It remains to be seen what the CBF sponsors think – said BAP.

Against Bragantino, the arbitration trio will be from Santa Catarina, but the VAR is from Minas Gerais. In the match against Fortaleza, both the trio and the VAR are from the Minas Gerais federation.

The backstage is even more agitated after the CBF did not fulfill what it promised to postpone the clubs’ games with athletes called up for the Elimination rounds.