Flamengo: Renato sends a tough message to ‘people’ about Atlético-MG, Palmeiras and Inter and attacks: ‘What’s harmed?’

Flamengo ranked 1-1 with Red Bull Bragantino, this Wednesday, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão. And coach Renato Gáucho was scolded by the embezzlement.

At the press conference after the departure, the commander did not hide his irritation at the embezzlement due to FIFA Date. According to him, Flamengo suffers more than its rivals and sent a message to the ‘people’ who place other clubs with embezzlements like the Rubro-Negro.

See Renato’s complete outburst below:

“I see a lot of people saying that Atlético, Palmeiras, Inter were also harmed. The question I ask is: harmed in relation to Flamengo? Flamengo has 4 squads, they are suffering for lack of a player, Flamengo is suffering because of four. It had been agreed… there are people at the CBF who are talking, talking and are not complying. Who is the one harmed? Flamengo.

So next time you only call one player, then it’s the same for everyone. Saying that these other teams are harmed, that’s too much, next time I call 4 from Palmeiras, 4 from Atlético, 4 from Internacional. The only beneficiaries are Flamengo’s opponents. The only one affected in history is Flamengo, which has 4 players. If I were in Atlético’s shoes, I would also like to compete in the championship, knowing that the club that is fighting for the title has 4 players in the national team, but who am I? I’m Flamengo’s coach.

I think the FIFA dates and what had been promised back there have to be fulfilled. I just want to give a direct message to these people who are saying that the other clubs were harmed, I would like to hear from them about this, since the other clubs have one and Flamengo have four.”

O Flamengo it did not have Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol, called up for the Brazilian team, Isla, called up for the Chilean team, and Arrascaeta, called up to defend Uruguay.

O Atlético-MG had three players called up, with Arana in Brazil, Junior Alonso in Paraguay and Savarino in Venezuela. At the palm trees, Gustavo Gómez is with Paraguay, Piquerez with Uruguay, while Weverton is with the Brazilian team.

With the tie, Flamengo lost the chance to touch Atlético-MG, which stumbled and tied with Chapecoense. The difference at the moment is 11 points.