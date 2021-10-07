Flamengo’s rescheduled game will be broadcast on Globo at rare times

Still valid for the 4th round of the Brazilian Championship, the first round match between Athletico-PR and Flamengo it could not be held in June and, a few days ago, it was scheduled for November 2 (National Day of the Dead), at 4 pm, at Arena da Baixada. And the game will not be “in the dark” because Rede Globo will broadcast the match even on an unusual day and time for the broadcaster.

On the website of the Brazilian Football Confederation, the match on the 2nd of the month is already in place with Globo, which usually broadcasts reruns of its soap operas in the afternoon, as a broadcaster.

It is worth remembering that Athletico does not have a pay-per-view contract with Globo, so the club’s games in the competition cannot be broadcast on the Premiere channel. The club also has a link with Jovem Pan for the exhibition of home games on a closed circuit, upon payment of the member service of the YouTube radio channel.

Just out of curiosity: the last match between clubs broadcast by Globo on a weekday afternoon took place in May 2018, whose game was valid for the Champions League, which demonstrates the rarity in the grid.

With a tight schedule, Flamengo is preparing for a frenetic marathon of games between now and the end of the season. The game itself against Athletico for the Brasileirão will be at an interval of two days for the previous one (against Atlético-MG) and three for the later one (Atletico-GO), for example.