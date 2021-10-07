Fluminense vs Atlético-GO: step-by-step how to buy tickets for Saturday’s match at Maracanã | Rio de Janeiro

Fluminense announced the ticket sales scheme for next Saturday’s game (10/09), against Atlético-GO, at 4:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. The process for acquiring access to the stadium will be the same adopted for tonight’s match against Fortaleza, the club’s first test-return event since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The use of a mask in the stadium will be mandatory.

1 of 2 Fluminense’s fans at Maracanã in March 2020, the club’s last game before the return of the public — Photo: FFC publicity Fluminense’s fans at Maracanã in March 2020, the club’s last game before the return of the public — Photo: FFC disclosure

With authorization from the City of Rio de Janeiro, the maximum audience will again be 20 thousand fans. To be eligible to go to the game, fans who want to buy tickets must be up to date with the vaccination against Covid – that is, whoever took the second dose, single dose or booster dose is eligible, and whoever took the first dose is free , as long as your date for taking the second dose has not arrived.

Following the determination of the City Hall decree, after purchasing the ticket, the fan must perform a Covid-19 test (SARS-CoV-2 antigen by swab) from 48 hours before the event. Later, in possession of the negative result, the fan must remove a bracelet at the points provided by the club (see list at the end of the article). If the result of the exam is negative, the fan will have the ticket price refunded, but not the money spent on the exam.

It is not yet confirmed whether the club will repeat the partnership with “Inside Diagnostics” for tests at promotional prices at R$50 in Laranjeiras. For the game against Fortaleza, the promotion generated queues last Tuesday.

Tickets will be sold online only. Sales were opened this Wednesday afternoon and closed on Saturday, until 10 am. Prices range from R$80 (half: R$40) to R$300 (half: R$182.50). Club members will have purchase priority and discounts between 30% and 100%, according to the signed plan.

Check out the step-by-step instructions for going to Fluminense x Atlético-GO:

1st step – ticket purchase:

Once the vaccination schedule is up to date, Fluminense fans will be able to buy tickets online.

Partners: www.fluminense.com.br/portaldosocio

Non-members: fluminensefc.futebolcard.com

NOTE: Each member can buy up to 4 tickets (yours with discount + 3 without discount). The others can buy up to 3 tickets. Upon purchase, the fan will need to identify all the people, and all of them will have to complete the process, with the presentation of the negative test for Covid-19 and proof of vaccination. In addition, all persons must accompany the buyer upon withdrawal, presenting all documents listed here.

Tricolor Heart, Check-Ins 2021 and Football Package – R$ 0

Football Partner, Eternal Love and Games Package – R$ 20

Warrior – BRL 56

Tricolor Heart, Check-Ins 2021 and Football Package – R$ 0

Football Partner, Eternal Love and Games Package – R$ 25

Warrior – BRL 70

Tricolor Heart, Check-Ins 2021, Football Package, Football Member, Eternal Love and Games Package – R$ 182.50

Integer – R$ 80 / Half price – R$ 40

Integer – R$ 100 / Half price – R$ 50

Integer – R$ 300 / Half price – R$ 182.50

2nd Step – Submission of proof of vaccination

Once the ticket has been purchased, the fan must send proof of vaccination through the website https://www.veussaude.com.br/validavacinaflu from 10/07 (Thursday) at 10am. Anyone who has previously sent the receipt will not need to perform the procedure again, unless there has been an update in the vaccination cycle.

Step 3 – Covid-19 Exam

The Covid-19 exam must be performed exclusively in laboratories accredited by Fluminense for this match from 4:30 pm on 10/07 (Thursday) until 12:00 pm on 10/09 (Saturday). See here the list with the places to carry out the tests.

In possession of the ticket purchase voucher or e-mail confirming the ticket purchase and the Covid-19 vaccination card/proof, the fan must go to one of the service units of the accredited laboratories. IT’S It is mandatory to present proof of vaccination (original and copy) or print the document issued by the Connect SUS application for the exam.

NOTE: The test result is sent directly to Fluminense (fans also receive the result by email later, there is no need to remain in the area).

IF THE RESULT IS NEGATIVE? In this case, the supporter will be able to access the stadium. The fan must commit to follow all health safety protocols, under penalty of being removed from the event.

BUT WHAT IF THE RESULT IS POSITIVE? If the test result is positive, the fan immediately loses his right to access the stadium on the day of the match. The amounts invested in the purchase of the ticket will be reversed. However, the test fee will not be refunded.

4th Step – Wristband removal

The last step will be the removal of the ticket and the bracelet to access the stadium. For this purpose, the fan must go to one of the pick-up points, carrying, necessarily, a copy of the proof of vaccination against Covid-19, the result of the negative test for Covid-19 and the printed ticket voucher.

NOTE: Gratuities can only be withdrawn in Laranjeiras and Maracanã.

Check out the withdrawal points:

Laranjeiras – Fluminense Headquarters (Rua Álvaro Chaves, 41)

10/08 (Friday), from 10 am to 8 pm

10/09 (Saturday), from 8 am to 3 pm

Maracanã – Ticket Offices 1 and 2

10/08 (Friday), from 10 am to 8 pm

10/09 (Saturday), from 8am to 12pm

Niterói – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Gavião Peixoto, 104, Icaraí)

10/08 (Friday), from 10 am to 5 pm

10/09 (Saturday), from 10 am to 1 pm

Nova América – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Pastor Martin Luther King Jr, 126, Store 1406)

10/08 (Friday), from 10 am to 9 pm

10/09 (Saturday), from 10 am to 3 pm

Shopping Caxias – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rodovia Washington Luiz, 2895, Store 202 D)

10/08 (Friday), from 10 am to 9 pm

10/09 (Saturday), from 10 am to 2 pm

Park Shopping Campo Grande – Official Fluminense FC Store (Estrada do Monteiro, 1200, Store 206 S, Floor L2)

10/08 (Friday), from 10 am to 9 pm

10/09 (Saturday), from 10 am to 2 pm

Américas Shopping – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. das Américas, 15500, Loja 111 A)

10/08 (Friday), from 10 am to 9 pm

10/09 (Saturday), from 10 am to 2 pm

Access must be performed by the following accesses:

Southern Sector – Gates B and C

East Sector – Gate D

Maracanã Mais – Gate A

It will not be necessary for the fan to present proof of vaccination and the test result on the date of the match.

The public must obey the marking of seats, using only those authorized for use.

Entrance with food and drinks to the stadium is prohibited.

The use of a mask is mandatory.

If you still have questions about tickets for Fluminense x Fortaleza, access the club website.

