For 2022, the idea is to remove the president of football and make the SAF viable

Photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

In recent days, important moves have started to take place behind the scenes at Cruzeiro. After strong statements by Pedro Lourenço against the current board and against the football department, the planning for 2022 began to be designed with changes that go far beyond the assembly of the squad.

Annoyed with the failure in the sports area, Cruzeiro advisers and investors intend to remove President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues from everything related to football. In practice, the idea is to put it aside, but not without function. Sérgio will continue to handle the administrative processes for the full implementation of the Football Association (SAF) for the beginning of next year.

In fact, despite being a terrible football manager, nobody can say that the president of Cruzeiro did not make daily efforts to implement the club-company project. Since taking over the Club, SSR has been working for it quite successfully. And that’s how he got some affection from businessman Régis Campos – one of Raposa’s sponsors – last week: “He did a brilliant job, we have to recognize it. He is carrying out projects with great competence”.

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and patron Pedro Lourenço have already held and scheduled meetings to plan the next season in Serie B. The coach doesn’t give up a more experienced team with a “Serie A face” and up-to-date salaries for the fight for access to be successfully effected next year.

Financially, the club does not have the resources to guarantee hiring and salary payments. However, the implementation of the SAF at the beginning of 2022 may enable the injection of money for exclusive investment in football. If that goes wrong, Cruzeiro should once again count on the help of businessmen until SAF’s investments begin to arrive. Anyway, the project is maintained and going back to Series A is the main objective. After all, the return to the football elite will guarantee more resources and greater attractiveness for future shareholders of the “Cruise SAF”.