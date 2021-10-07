For the first time a gay man is on the cover of Playboy

“Having a man on the cover of ‘Playboy’ is a huge commitment to the LGBT community. It’s all so surreal.” Who says so is Bretman Rock, the first gay man to appear on the cover of the iconic magazine founded in 1953 by Hugh Hefner.

Instead of a bunny, the latest issue of “Playboy” features “a bunny” for the first time in nearly seven decades of publishing history. In high heels, black lingerie and bunny ears. That’s how Bretman Rock is presented on the cover of “Playboy”.

Over the magazine’s 68 years, some of the world’s most beautiful women have posed for the cover of “Playboy,” but now the lights are on a young Filipino man who has more than 17 million followers on Instagram.

At the age of 23, Bretman Rock rose to fame on social media with makeup tutorials, a popularity that led to a reality show on MTV.

The influencer had previously worked with “Playboy” in fashion production, but this time he leaves the scenes to appear in front of the camera as the magazine’s “bunny of the month” which is only available in digital format – publication abandoned in March 2020 print edition.

Photographed by Brian Ziff, the young Filipino embodies the iconic image of Playboy, as did Kate Moss and Dolly Parton, among so many other women.

In photographic production, Bretman Rock also appears with lips encrusted with precious stones and black velvet gloves.

But Rock wasn’t the only man to “wear” the “bunny suit”. Steve Martin, Ezra Miller, Paul Rudd, Johnny Carson, Burt Reynolds and Flip Wilson have also done so.