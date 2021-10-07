Foreigners take R$ 4.8 billion from the Stock Exchange in September; individuals withdraw R$ 23 billion – 10/06/2021 – Market

The flow of foreign capital on the Brazilian Stock Exchange was negative by R$ 4.8 billion in September, according to a report by XP Investimentos released this Wednesday (6).

The monthly balance was negative again, compared to the previous month, which registered a positive balance of R$8.5 billion. The 2021 balance is still positive, with an increase of R$ 71.8 billion.

To prevent the loss of more investors and bring back those who left, the country needs to resolve the trajectory of fiscal and political risks, recover economic growth, count on a positive scenario for commodities and emerging markets, according to the report. XP signed by its chief strategist, Fernando Ferreira, and strategist Jennie Li.

Analysts also point out that for a favorable scenario for foreign capital, Brazilian companies need to expand ESG initiatives, which consider environmental, social and governance aspects in investment analyses.

XP also highlights that, in September, domestic and external factors weighed on the Brazilian stock exchange, which dropped from 120 thousand to 110 thousand points at the end of the month.

Internally, the market was impacted by lower growth projections for 2022, rising inflation, water crisis and upcoming elections.

In the external scenario, volatility increased due to the crisis in the real estate sector in China, an energy crisis and a slowdown in global growth, and the signal that the Federal Reserve, the American central bank, should start the withdrawal of economic stimuli later this year. year.

“The above uncertainties seem to have been largely market-priced, as the Ibovespa index dropped nearly 18% from its peak of 130,000 in June to its current 110,000 points,” the report says.

According to XP, in September, the Ibovespa continued to underperform its international peers, with a 6.6% decline in local currency and, with the weaker real, a drop of 11.7% in dollar terms.

“In comparison, global stocks as measured by MSCI ACWI [índice que segue o desempenho de países emergentes], recorded losses of 4.3% last month.”

Individuals on the stock market increase, but investment falls

Despite this, the number of individual investors continued to grow. This trend, added to the potential for migration from fixed income and savings, which together add up to more than R$ 5 trillion (taking into account only funds invested in fixed income), to variable income, is seen with optimism by XP in relation to the potential of long-term stock market growth.

In September, 51,300 individuals entered the Stock Exchange, a monthly increase of 1.3%, raising the total number of participants to 3.97 million. The number represents an increase of 22.9% compared to 2020, which ended with a balance of 3.23 million active accounts on B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange.

Despite being present in greater numbers, investors took more money from the country’s stock market in September. The monthly drop was 4.3% in the total position of individual investors, equivalent to a reduction of R$ 23.4 billion. The total invested by this group went from R$537.2 billion to R$513.9 billion.

Even so, when comparing September with the position at the end of 2020 (R$ 452.6 billion), there was an increase of 13.5%.

“We believe that this long-term growth is in line with the improvement in financial education in the country. The slight monthly drop in the total position of investors can be attributed to the fall on the Stock Exchange in the last month, with the increase in the Selic rate, as well as the perception of risks increasing, given the political and fiscal uncertainties that we are experiencing”, say the analysts.