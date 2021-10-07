Former BBB camera says it will ‘unmask’ Globo and Boninho | celebrities

Instagram Boninho is processed

Eight former cameras are suing Globo and Boninho in a labor lawsuit, alleging moral harassment by the director. One of the professionals, Washington Santos, made a video in which he confirms the accusations that they were subjected to rudeness and humiliation by the director of the reality show.

“I’m going to unmask you, Rede Globo. Let’s see who’s lying. Wait and you’ll see,” said the cameraman. He introduces himself in the video and details the charges. “I am one of the authors of the lawsuit against Rede Globo, for several reasons: unhealthy work environment, moral harassment, we were subjected to various animals such as spiders and rats, snakes, hedgehogs, opossums”, he says.

“All this luxury you see on television, backstage is not how it works. Bare wire, a lot of dirt… And this is not just spoken, we have videos, everything recorded, filmed. In addition to Globo employees themselves saying this, of course, without knowing that they were being recorded. It’s to put a stop to it and take off that mask because no one has the courage,” he said.

“We had courage and entered the process. This process is not just for us, but for all the professionals who have been there and who are still working on this product that is the BBB”, he says. Washington also says that professionals go through constraints .

“Of being kicked, of being thrown out by the arm, by the general director himself, how I was taken out of Camera Cross – as the corridor around the house is called… Taken out by the arm by the general director, Mr. Boninho. Me and other colleagues we suffer various types of bullying. In addition, the lack of respect for the professional, we also know a lot,” he said.

The former employee also said that he was approached by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro to talk about the case of student Aline Vargas, who opened a police report against a BBB producer for sexual harassment at the Women’s Police Station, on May 23 .

Aline says that during the process to enter the BBB 22, the producer asked for nude photos as a condition to advance in the tryouts. The girl from Minas had already tried to participate in BBB 21, but was unable to get a place.

“I’m pretty sure she suffered, I have no doubts. Even because, if he hadn’t suffered, four employees and one with nearly 30 years of Rede Globo would not have been sent away. I’m totally sure like Aline Vargas, and several other participants and ex-participants, people who reached the final, who went through the tryouts, not only girls, no, boys too, passed (by what she went through)… Let’s release the videos , I will unmask you, Rede Globo. Let’s see who’s lying. Wait for you to see”, he completed.

In a statement, Globo denies the accusations and claims that the videos presented by professionals in court may have been manipulated. See the video: