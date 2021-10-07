Former Flamengo goalkeeper, Bruno backs on retirement and will defend RJ team | Sport



Goalkeeper Bruno – Photo: Lucas Madureira

Rio – Goalkeeper Bruno turned back on the idea of ​​retiring from football. The archer, now 36 years old, was hired by the amateur soccer team Cidade Nova, from Iguaba Grande, in Rio de Janeiro. In May of this year, he had announced the retirement of lawns to dedicate himself to the financial market. The information is from the “BNews” portal.

Still serving time for the death of Eliza Samudio, the player lives in the Lagos Region. In a photo published on social networks, Bruno appears in the team’s uniform. “Thank you for all the affection, trust and respect of the team and the Cidade Nova family!”, commented the goalkeeper in the publication.

Off the pitch, the goalkeeper is being sued by the maternal grandmother of his son, Bruno Samudio, 11 years old. Sonia, the grandmother, claims that the athlete’s son is not receiving child support: “The child support process was opened when my daughter was still alive. To this day, Bruno has not deposited a penny for his son. No bailiff can quote him. The curious thing is that even I have his address and the judiciary doesn’t… I tried to receive for my grandson the incarceration aid that prisoners’ children are entitled to and that was also denied. All of Bruninho’s rights were violated since before his birth”, he declared.