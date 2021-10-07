Former GM president wants to ‘save’ branches abandoned by multinationals in Brazil and the region – Economy

Just over a month after leaving the presidency of the General Motors in Brazil and South America, the argentinian Carlos Zarlenga launches in the country the Qell Latam Partners (QLP), a company focused on buying other companies, mainly subsidiaries of multinationals that are being relegated by their headquarters, to make them more efficient.

The executive who was in charge of GM of Brazil for five years he joined Francisco Valim, former president of companies like Via, Net Services, Hi and nextel, to lead the local unit of Qell Acquisition Corporation, investment and operations platform for the purchase of industries in transformation, mainly those linked to the automotive sector.

The two entrepreneurs are co-founders and partners (general partners) of QLP, which will be the chairman of the Board of Directors Barry Engle, founder of Qell Acquisitin in August 2020. He was also president of GM operations at South America, in North America and in the International division. Before, he commanded the Ford Brazil and Mercosur.

Qell Fundraising on Nasdaq

A fourth partner of the American Qell is also Sam Gabbita, specialist in the field of investments and private equity. Last year, the group based in San Francisco (USA) raised US$ 380 million in an IPO (initial public offering) in Nasdaq, one of the stock exchanges of New York.

As a result, the group raised an additional US$ 450 million and, last month, completed a merger operation worth US$ 3 billion with Lilium, German electric air mobility company.

In August, the Brazilian airline Blue signed a letter of intent with Lilium worth up to $1 billion. The partnership includes 220 aircraft and VTOL (dubbed flying cars), scheduled to operate in 2025.

QLP has an office in São Paulo and its focus will be on the acquisition of companies in the private equity model, in particular vehicle and auto parts manufacturers.

Zarlenga affirms that the automobile industry in South America, led by Brazil, involves more than 700 companies and around 80% are foreign capital. “Despite the sector’s growth projections of 5% per year over the next decade, the level of investment by the arrays in the region is falling.”

The executive points out that, in recent years, many of these companies have shown volatile financial results and sometimes do not generate profitability even to cover the cost of invested capital.

Tram in the region takes longer to arrive

In addition, global companies are undergoing the transition of technology to electric models and, as South America should take longer to enter this process, it ends up being sidelined in the allocation of investments, also due to exchange rate volatility and low volumes of production.

“There are several international and even national companies looking for alternatives for the assets they have in South America, whether partnerships or sales, and many are not finding solutions, which is why there are groups leaving the region”, says Zarlenga. “This opens up a great opportunity to make acquisitions, which will be of great value to global players (players) who are trying to sell their assets.”

The executive informs that it was with an eye on the opportunity to lead an unprecedented business in the region that he decided to leave GM, the group where he worked, in total, for ten years, as he sees opportunities for the automotive sector, mainly in the Brazil and on Argentina.

“We are creating a company to buy operations from global companies and we are going to operate them, bring more efficiency, make investments, develop more products, generate more localization and local engineering, precisely what is currently not being fully done by multinationals in their subsidiaries” , it says.

“We want to improve performance, drive growth, generate value in acquired businesses and create more sustainable companies for the future”, adds the executive. One of Zarlenga and Valim’s ideas is to take advantage of South America’s differences with the rest of the world. Estimates indicate that, by 2030, 60% of vehicle sales in the US, China and Europe will be of electric models. At Latin America, forecasts point to 15% to 25%.

Zarlenga highlights the advantage of ethanol, which allows Brazil a higher level than several other countries in terms of emissions of contaminating gases, which should make the local electrification process take longer. “It needs investments, to have a competitive cost, because Brazil can be a great source of exports to other countries in the world, which will also be undergoing a slightly slower electrification cycle.”

Local and international investors

Funds for operations in the region will come from local and international investors and from post-purchase stock results. “There is interest for this type of investment and also for global automotive companies that are reevaluating their assets and want operations in the region,” says Zarlenga. “This type of company like QLP did not exist until now in Brazil.”

Engle stresses that the current macroeconomic weakness in Latin America, exacerbated by the global pandemic, has created difficulties in multiple industries. For him, the automotive sector is even more challenged by major disruptions driven by technologies that are causing global manufacturers and suppliers to rethink their resource allocations.

“In Latin America this has led, in many cases, to reduced investments, fewer jobs and less local content. However, we are optimistic about the region’s future economic prospects, we see this as an interesting entry point for investors, and we believe there is an opportunity to reshape and strengthen the local automotive sector,” says Engle, in a statement.

Valim adds that the players in the automotive chain – suppliers, assemblers and distributors – are in a challenging situation in the region, “but the combination of the right assets can create the scale and efficiencies needed to improve profitability and allow investments.”

The group points out that, although initially it will focus on the automotive sector, industries from other sectors may also be the target of acquisitions or partnerships. The three executives of the new company have a history of recovering companies in difficulties and formed a team of professionals in the areas of management, strategies, consulting, law and finance.

To manage the acquired companies, Zarlenga says that the administrators of these companies will be used and, if necessary, alternatives will be sought. “We will be on the board of these companies and our experience will greatly help the team to make the changes”, he says.