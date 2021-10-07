Former intern of the STF minister is the target of search and seizure by the PF

Former intern of the STF minister Ricardo Lewandowski treated as an informant by blogger Allan dos Santos, Tatiana Bressan is the target of a search and seizure by the Federal Police this Thursday (7).

Police officers search Tatiana’s address, in Brasília, since 2 pm. At the moment she is at the Federal Police Superintendence giving testimony. Messages obtained by the CPI of the Pandemic show that Tatiana made herself available to blogger Allan dos Santos to leak information from the STF. She was an intern in the office of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski.

According to the messages, Santos was encouraged to act as his “informant” on matters that were being processed at the court and in the minister’s office.

On his social networks, Allan dos Santos said that Tatiana was his “source” and said that the journalistic exercise had been violated by the leaking of his name.

Santos is the target of a series of investigations into threats to Supreme Court justices and deliberate dissemination of false information. Because of this link, pointed out in messages from the CPI on the Pandemic, Tatiana was called to testify by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the investigations investigating the alleged crimes of pocketnaristas in the networks.