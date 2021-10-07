Fortaleza beats Fluminense at Maracanã and returns to the G4 of Serie A – Play

O strength came back to win in Series A of the Brazilian Championship. in front of Fluminense, this Wednesday (6), at Maracanã, Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team won 2-0 and returned to the G-4 of the national competition. the defenders Marcelo Benevenuto and auntie scored the goals of Tricolor Pici in the match.

With the result, Fortaleza reached 39 points and resumed the 4th place in Serie A. Fluminense, in turn, occupies the 9th position, with 32. The Rio team hasn’t lost a game in seven games.

Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team returns to the field on Saturday (9), at 19 (GMT), against the vice-leader Flamengo. The duel, valid for the 25th round of Serie A, takes place at Arena Castelão.

The game

When the fans returned to the Maracanã Stadium, Fluminense and Fortaleza had a duel of little inspiration. With no clear chances throughout the match, largely due to the defensive impetus of the teams, the teams looked for shots from outside the area to reach the goal.

The duel was mostly fought in midfield. The teams found it difficult to break through the defensive blocks and had as their main option the escapes at speed along the sides of the field. Luiz Henrique, on the Fluminense side, and Crispim and Pikachu, on the Fortaleza side, were the most active.

The set-piece was also an alternative widely used by the tricolors from Rio de Janeiro and Ceará. The duo Titi and Benevenuto was essential to stop Fluminense’s attempts at the top (corners and crosses). When the defenders were unable to block a chance, the crossbar saved the Stronghold. The best chance for the Xerém team came from Danilo Barcelos, 50 minutes into the 1st half, after a free kick.

1st half statistics

Ball possession: 57% (FLU) x 43% (STR)

Finishes: 4 (FLU) x 5 (FOR)

Corners: 3 (FLU) x 1 (FOR)

Absences: 7 (FLU) x 11 (FOR)

Yellow cards: 1 (FLU) x 2 (FOR)

Trips: 13 (FLU) x 9 (FOR)

Intercepts: 3 (FLU) x 3 (FOR)

Cuts: 8 (FLU) x 8 (FOR)

Subtitle:

Marcelo Benevenuto was instrumental in intercepting from above Photograph:

Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC

Second time

The final stage of the match started busy. Just 3 minutes into the 2nd half, defender Marcelo Benevenuto, a key player in the high intercepts in the 1st half, took advantage of Lucas Crispim’s corner kick and headed into Marcos Felipe’s corner.

Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team, after the goal, started to appear more often in the attacking field. Always exchanging quick passes, Fortaleza sought to involve the opponent to expand the score. However, he missed on the last pass.

If, exchanging passes, Fortaleza could not reach the goal, the dead ball was again essential for the tricolor team. In a new corner kick by Lucas Crispim, defender Titi appeared on the first post and extended the score.

At a disadvantage in the match, with the pressure from the fans, in addition to the tempers raised, Fluminense was not able to set the pace in the confrontation. Fortaleza, in turn, managed the result until the final whistle.

match statistics

Ball possession: 54% (FLU) x 46% (STR)

Finishes: 8 (FLU) x 10 (FOR)

Corners: 5 (FLU) x 4 (FOR)

Absences: 13 (FLU) x 16 (FOR)

Yellow cards: 2 (FLU) x 2 (FOR)

Trips: 24 (FLU) x 19 (FOR)

Intercepts: 8 (FLU) x 8 (FOR)

Cuts: 14 (FLU) x 13 (FOR)

Subtitle:

Defender Titi extended the score in a new corner kick by Lucas Crispim Photograph:

Change in Fluminense