French government wants the Church to break the confidentiality of the confession and report to the court cases of sexual abuse committed in the institution | World

The government of France announced this Thursday (7) that it will summon the president of the Episcopal Conference (CEF), Monsignor Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, to ask for explanations on his defense of the “right of confession”, even in cases of abuse of children.

On Tuesday, the Catholic Church of France published a report that, since 1950, more than 216,000 children have been victims of sexual abuse in Catholic institutions (the number is even higher if we consider the cases in which lay people linked to the Church committed the abuses).

The leader of the French bishops declared on Wednesday, the day after the report was published, that the secrecy of the confession is “stronger than the laws”.

“Nothing is stronger than the laws of the Republic in our country,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Thursday. He also stated that it was President Emmanuel Macron who gave the order to summon the monsignor.

Monsignor De Moulins-Beaufort is expected to be received to explain his statements next week.

Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse

The Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church recommended that the Church make it clear that the secrecy of the confession does not cover these crimes, which must be reported to the courts, among other proposals.

Pope Francis expressed his shame at the abuses against children in France and had already made combating harassment a priority of the Church, but he always established a red line: the secrecy of the confession.

“A ‘delictum gravius’ information that has been mentioned in a confession is under the strictest sacramental secrecy,” states a 2020 Vatican manual for managing such cases.

Respect for the right to confession, one of the seven sacraments in Catholic doctrine along with baptism and marriage, excludes any accusation from an admission made in the confessional.

