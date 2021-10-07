Friendship between Bruna Marquezine and Sasha is shaken, says newspaper

In the recent hype of famous Brazilian women in Paris, France, during fashion week, Bruna Marquezine and Sasha Meneghel they appeared together watching the fashion show by stylist Isabel Marant, on October 30th. But, according to the newspaper “Extra”, a friendship is no longer the same.

This was the only record of the two together there and the reason is that Bruna and Sasha “are no longer close as they used to be, and the friendship is going through a turbulent moment”.

Childhood friends (the difference in age between them is only three years), the actress and Xuxa’s daughter, according to sources in the publication, after Sasha’s wedding in May, for which, in detail, Marquezine did not go. guest.

The two even worked together recently, creating a clothing line for a department store, and whoever testified behind the scenes guarantees that the tuning was no longer so fine, says the newspaper.

